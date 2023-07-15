 Tyreek Hill Guarantees He will Break 2,000 Yards in 2023 and Get Another SB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill Guarantees He will Break 2,000 Yards in 2023 and Get Another SB

DKphin

DKphin

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 10, 2008
Messages
14,291
Reaction score
5,648
Location
Pattaya, Thailand
Rock on brother…Rock on.

Guess he ain’t worried about the backslap so I won’t be worried

Let’s go
 
I mean Tua missed multiple games and wasn’t right in the 2nd half of the GB game, I won’t bet against him, also might depend on acquiring Cook and/or are we going to run the ball more
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom