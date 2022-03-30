Tyreek Hill had interesting first request from Dolphins following trade

andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 16,377
- Reaction score
- 28,048
- Location
- Bahamas
The Miami Dolphins acquired perennial Pro Bowl wideout Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason for five draft picks, including a first-round selection next month. The addition of Hill also meant a new contract extension, as Hill inked a reported four-year, $120 million extension that averages $30 million per year, with $72.2 million guaranteed.
It's fair to assume that Hill is going to be the focal point of Miami's new-look offense. He's a weapon that can do it all, whether it's taking a screen to the house or beating safeties deep for the long score. While Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is dreaming of how his new head coach Mike McDaniel will use Hill, he was thrown off by Hill's first request.
"Tyreek, the first thing he said was I want to make sure I'm back there, getting a couple of (punt) returns every game," Grier said
Read more:
It's fair to assume that Hill is going to be the focal point of Miami's new-look offense. He's a weapon that can do it all, whether it's taking a screen to the house or beating safeties deep for the long score. While Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is dreaming of how his new head coach Mike McDaniel will use Hill, he was thrown off by Hill's first request.
"Tyreek, the first thing he said was I want to make sure I'm back there, getting a couple of (punt) returns every game," Grier said
Read more:
Tyreek Hill had interesting first request from Dolphins following blockbuster trade
Hill apparently wants more work on special teams
www.cbssports.com