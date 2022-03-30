 Tyreek Hill had interesting first request from Dolphins following trade | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill had interesting first request from Dolphins following trade

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
16,377
Reaction score
28,048
Location
Bahamas
The Miami Dolphins acquired perennial Pro Bowl wideout Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason for five draft picks, including a first-round selection next month. The addition of Hill also meant a new contract extension, as Hill inked a reported four-year, $120 million extension that averages $30 million per year, with $72.2 million guaranteed.

It's fair to assume that Hill is going to be the focal point of Miami's new-look offense. He's a weapon that can do it all, whether it's taking a screen to the house or beating safeties deep for the long score. While Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is dreaming of how his new head coach Mike McDaniel will use Hill, he was thrown off by Hill's first request.

"Tyreek, the first thing he said was I want to make sure I'm back there, getting a couple of (punt) returns every game," Grier said

Read more:


www.cbssports.com

Tyreek Hill had interesting first request from Dolphins following blockbuster trade

Hill apparently wants more work on special teams
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
18,098
Reaction score
16,412
I have mixed emotions on Hill returning kicks. On the one hand, the injury risk is increased. But that's also another way to change the game with a big return.
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
3,954
Reaction score
2,123
I would rather have him not do it. I wish they could find like a 5th receiver that can return kicks and punts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom