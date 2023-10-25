Tyreek Hill Has Hip Injury, May Miss Time

DolphinsTalk
BREAKING: Tyreek Hill with Hip Injury; May Miss Time - Miami Dolphins
The injury report for the Dolphins gets longer and longer each week, and this may be the worst news of it all. Tyreek Hill missed practice today with a hip injury, and per Tua’s cryptic comments at his press conference, it sounds like Tyreek may miss some time here. When asked about Tyreek, Tua...
