 Tyreek Hill is overrated. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill is overrated.

Mike13

Mike13

I am a golden god
Joined
Apr 27, 2005
Messages
24,898
Reaction score
3,868
Age
36
Location
Miami, FL
I hope the record chase was worth it.

Cost us the game with his fumble against KC.

****ed us out of a 17 point lead against Baltimore.

And just dropped pass after dropped pass last night.

Go to hell Tyreek Hill, and I hope that when your oldest kid is all grown up he beats the **** out of you.
 
Mike13 said:
I hope the record chase was worth it.

Cost us the game with his fumble against KC.

****ed us out of a 17 point lead against Baltimore.

And just dropped pass after dropped pass last night.

Go to hell Tyreek Hill, and I hope that when your oldest kid is all grown up he beats the **** out of you.
Click to expand...
It would have been 14-7 vs Balt had he caught that TD. Instead we got 10-7. It was a 4 point mistake.
 
You hope his own kid beats him up cuzz he dropped a pass " a few" in a game................
 
He’s a great talent but so overrated in big spots
You are the teams top WR, you just can’t keep dropping balls in big spots
Be honest, if we drafted another waddle type or more physical WR and also utilized other weapons we could be better off without him in the long run
Too much money tied up in a guy who doesn’t produce in big spots
 
Lord Of Miami said:
You hope his own kid beats him up cuzz he dropped a pass " a few" in a game................
Click to expand...
Yeah. Don’t you know what Hill did to his son when he was with the chiefs? Spoiler alert, he didn’t pat him on the back and tell him how much he loved them.
 
I don’t think Tyreek is overrated.

I think Tyreek is over-worked in this system and injuries take their toll at the end of the season.

Same thing happened at the end of last season as Hill and Waddle often hobble off after being targeted.
 
Last edited:
TarHeelFinFan said:
Tyreek has spent most of his time while not playing football the last several weeks in a walking boot. He needs to clean up the drops, but I won’t say anything harsh about him.
Click to expand...
I would say why are you doing back flips after you score a TD when you have a bum ankle????
Don't get me wrong, love the guy, he's special but last month not so much......
 
AdamD13 said:
I don’t think Tyreek is overrated.

I think Tyreek is over-worked in this system and injuries take there toll at the end of the season.

Same thing happened at the end of last season as Hill and Waddle often hobble off after being targeted.
Click to expand...
Yup and we need a 3rd reliable target to help with this fatigue. The Chase Claypool trade was a shocker at the time, but I think Grier was hoping he would turn into something because him and McDaniel knew we lacked a reliable 3rd guy. I wouldn't be surprised if we went WR on Day One of the draft, especially considering Grier has a history of having no issue with stacking a "strength" and ignoring a need on draft day. I think we're married to this offense because of our personnel right now, and we'll be looking for that new wrinkle to add to it in the form of another fast and reliable WR.
 
Can't sit hear and say he's overrated. Pissed about drops sure.

But go ahead and sell me on a win total for the year without him here. What's the number?

Spoiler, the number is less than 11.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom