Tyreek Hill Knocking Boots

DuderinoN703
We? What the **** we?
Club Member
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2004
- Messages
- 46,045
- Reaction score
- 16,409
- Location
- Northern Virginia
Not sure why you are lumping Tua into the other two. Not even remotely similar.I don't know if the story is true or not. I do know that I really don't care one way or the other.
If Hill, Howard or even Tua has 3 children with 3 different women or if they had a child with one woman and one of the other two were fathered by someone who worked at the post office and the other by someone who worked at 7/11 really makes no difference to me.
Similar to me as in I don't care who it is. You can insert any name into the headline. I don't get into players bed room stats, regardless of if it's something I condone or not. I know Marino has children with mulitple women. I've heard of two, but if he had two or three other women that he got pregnant it would not impact what I think of him as a player one way or the other. If Hill had 5 children from 5 different women would matter to me about as much as if Henry at your local McDonalds had 5 children from 5 different women.Not sure why you are lumping Tua into the other two. Not even remotely similar.
Tyreek will be broke and homeless a year removed form the NFL...