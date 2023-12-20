 Tyreek Hill Knocking Boots | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill Knocking Boots

I don't know if the story is true or not. I do know that I really don't care one way or the other.

If Hill, Howard or even Tua has 3 children with 3 different women or if they had a child with one woman and one of the other two were fathered by someone who worked at the post office and the other by someone who worked at 7/11 really makes no difference to me.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
I don't know if the story is true or not. I do know that I really don't care one way or the other.

If Hill, Howard or even Tua has 3 children with 3 different women or if they had a child with one woman and one of the other two were fathered by someone who worked at the post office and the other by someone who worked at 7/11 really makes no difference to me.
Click to expand...
Not sure why you are lumping Tua into the other two. Not even remotely similar.
 
Unless the NFL has rules against conception whats the point?
 
E30M3 said:
Not sure why you are lumping Tua into the other two. Not even remotely similar.
Click to expand...
Similar to me as in I don't care who it is. You can insert any name into the headline. I don't get into players bed room stats, regardless of if it's something I condone or not. I know Marino has children with mulitple women. I've heard of two, but if he had two or three other women that he got pregnant it would not impact what I think of him as a player one way or the other. If Hill had 5 children from 5 different women would matter to me about as much as if Henry at your local McDonalds had 5 children from 5 different women.

Off the field these guys don't really let me down, because I don't put them on that kind of pedestal to begin with. That's just me.
 
Last edited:
Good_Dylan said:
Tyreek will be broke and homeless a year removed form the NFL...
Click to expand...

More likely he’s a billionaire before he’s 40 than broke.

Gross though.

He is who he is, someone I’ll root for but never once own a jersey of. Wouldn’t ever want to meet him. But again, I’ll root for him when he’s on the field.

Also, there are a lot of scummy whores out there.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom