Tyreek Hill on the motivation for Sunday

Fred Bear

Fred Bear

I'm a big Tua fan and I loved our Pick and all but like many of us I don't know the answer. Good luck Miami.
 
steviey01

Yo Fred Bear- now I always think of ya when I see that Robitussin commercial! Hey there… mind if I root through your trash? Haha! I’m with you wishing the best for our Dolphins and of course for a splendid day for the Cheetah! Saw some of the Kansas City replies on profootballtalk comments on this article and they were throwing him under the bus big time. Savage comments… Well they can all go **** themselves. The Cheetah’s a Fin now - They can all go **** themselves… Man would love a win for the team and Dolphins fans everywhere!!!
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

The Answer!
Fred, I think I could fly to Buffalo from Thailand and arrive in time to play. Just waiting for the contract. Warming up this morning 🤣
3270B32E-CA77-4551-9D5D-C96B1E0D779A.jpeg
 
