Tyreek Hill on the motivation for Sunday

Yo Fred Bear- now I always think of ya when I see that Robitussin commercial! Hey there… mind if I root through your trash? Haha! I’m with you wishing the best for our Dolphins and of course for a splendid day for the Cheetah! Saw some of the Kansas City replies on profootballtalk comments on this article and they were throwing him under the bus big time. Savage comments… Well they can all go **** themselves. The Cheetah’s a Fin now - They can all go **** themselves… Man would love a win for the team and Dolphins fans everywhere!!!