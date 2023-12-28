Tyreek Hill on verge of becoming first player in NFL history to pull off this improbable receiving feat

There have been a lot of great receivers in NFL history, but none of them have ever done what Tyreek Hill is on the verge of accomplishing.



If Hill finishes with at least 59 receiving yards against the Ravens on Sunday, that will give him 1,700 yards for the season. The reason that's notable is because it would make Hill the first player in NFL history to hit that number twice in his career. Only 11 players have ever finished a season with at least 1,700 receiving yards and none of them have ever done it twice.



The fact that Hill is on the verge of making this happen really puts into perspective just how impressive his career has been so far. The NFL has seen its fair share of special receivers -- from Jerry Rice to Calvin Johnson to Randy Moss -- but none of them have ever hit 1,700 yards twice in their career.