 Tyreek Hill on verge of becoming first player in NFL history to pull off this improbable receiving feat | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill on verge of becoming first player in NFL history to pull off this improbable receiving feat

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
22,638
Reaction score
56,159
Location
Bahamas
Not 2,000 yards but still very good.

Both years with Tua

There have been a lot of great receivers in NFL history, but none of them have ever done what Tyreek Hill is on the verge of accomplishing.

If Hill finishes with at least 59 receiving yards against the Ravens on Sunday, that will give him 1,700 yards for the season. The reason that's notable is because it would make Hill the first player in NFL history to hit that number twice in his career. Only 11 players have ever finished a season with at least 1,700 receiving yards and none of them have ever done it twice.

The fact that Hill is on the verge of making this happen really puts into perspective just how impressive his career has been so far. The NFL has seen its fair share of special receivers -- from Jerry Rice to Calvin Johnson to Randy Moss -- but none of them have ever hit 1,700 yards twice in their career.
Click to expand...

Read more:

www.cbssports.com

Tyreek Hill on verge of becoming first player in NFL history to pull off this improbable receiving feat

The Dolphins receiver could make NFL history on Sunday
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
 
Just seen this on CBS sports. Someone should send this to those **** tards and tell them to shove it up their punk asses!!! Especially Steven A.
 
Great stat, thanks for sharing! This is akin to a RB going over 2K all purpose yards that is historically a once in a career feat.

Tyreek is writing the analytics history of this utilization on any WR long term. On top of those 1700+ yards is a **** ton of presnap motions, etc.
 
It's not a question of will he...it's when...1st quarter....2nd quarter...3rd quarter...(he will get it before the 4th)
 
I said after last season that if never played another down, he’s a first ballot HOF. Look at his numbers in KC - receiving, kick and punt returns and even rushing. He’s scored a bazillion different ways and a bazillion times. He’s stats are gaudy. Now add 2023 and he’s a going in as a top 5 WR of all time. I know some people won’t be able to wrap their heads around this but yes he’s in the same class as Jerry Rice and Randy Moss etc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom