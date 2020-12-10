Tyreek Hill Out for Sunday?

What is that stupid stat? That’s not completion rates - it’s targets. What if of the 65.5% people only compete 30%? Teams try to throw to WR on us and they come away w a lot of X w the ball or incompletions. Weird.
Tyreek Hill (illness) returned to practice Thursday.Hill had his first missed practice of the season on Wednesday with an illness, which head coach Andy Reid said was not COVID-19 related. The most dangerous receiver in the NFL will be a locked-in WR option this week against a Miami defense that allows a 65.5 percent targets share to wideouts -- the highest in the league.
I.....I don't know about this man. Close game or not Hill will hurt you. I mean..... I don't know, Kelce is 2nd in the league receiving and Hill is 3rd.Wont matter. He’s not going to hurt us if he plays anyway. Game is going to be closer than people think.
The way they made it sound was as if WRs are torching us.We blitz a lot so RBs have to stay in and pass protect and Rowe dominates TEs so it's inevitable that WRs are going to get a brunt of the targets.
And you are correct. QBR numbers against our pass defense have been trash all year.