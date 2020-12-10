Tyreek Hill Out for Sunday?

TYREEK HILLWR, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Tyreek Hill (illness) returned to practice Thursday.​

Hill had his first missed practice of the season on Wednesday with an illness, which head coach Andy Reid said was not COVID-19 related. The most dangerous receiver in the NFL will be a locked-in WR option this week against a Miami defense that allows a 65.5 percent targets share to wideouts -- the highest in the league.
 
Wont matter. He’s not going to hurt us if he plays anyway. Game is going to be closer than people think.
 
Danny said:

TYREEK HILLWR, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Tyreek Hill (illness) returned to practice Thursday.​

Hill had his first missed practice of the season on Wednesday with an illness, which head coach Andy Reid said was not COVID-19 related. The most dangerous receiver in the NFL will be a locked-in WR option this week against a Miami defense that allows a 65.5 percent targets share to wideouts -- the highest in the league.
What is that stupid stat? That’s not completion rates - it’s targets. What if of the 65.5% people only compete 30%? Teams try to throw to WR on us and they come away w a lot of X w the ball or incompletions. Weird.
 
royalshank said:
What is that stupid stat? That’s not completion rates - it’s targets. What if of the 65.5% people only compete 30%? Teams try to throw to WR on us and they come away w a lot of X w the ball or incompletions. Weird.
We blitz a lot so RBs have to stay in and pass protect and Rowe dominates TEs so it's inevitable that WRs are going to get a brunt of the targets.

And you are correct. QBR numbers against our pass defense have been trash all year.
 
royalshank said:
Wont matter. He’s not going to hurt us if he plays anyway. Game is going to be closer than people think.
I.....I don't know about this man. Close game or not Hill will hurt you. I mean..... I don't know, Kelce is 2nd in the league receiving and Hill is 3rd.
 
NY8123 said:
I.....I don't know about this man. Close game or not Hill will hurt you. I mean..... I don't know, Kelce is 2nd in the league receiving and Hill is 3rd.
Hahaha. I’m feeling very optimistic!
 
Kamelion4291 said:
We blitz a lot so RBs have to stay in and pass protect and Rowe dominates TEs so it's inevitable that WRs are going to get a brunt of the targets.

And you are correct. QBR numbers against our pass defense have been trash all year.
The way they made it sound was as if WRs are torching us.
 
It’s the speed WRs like Hill that worry me. Our safetys are slow as dirt and our CBs, while elite, aren’t exactly burners.
 
Here is the thing though, if you compare...

Hill and Kelce vs our Secondary

Vs

Parker and Gesicki vs their Secondary

Got to love their proven star Receiver and TE, but then our secondary is worlds better then theirs.

So now you say, yeah but got to feel far more comfortable with Maholmes then Tua. Ok, but the front 7 Maholmes will be going against is much better at generating pressure, and getting sacks the one Tua will see.

This game might be more of a stalemate then people might believe.
 
Hill torches everybody just have to minimize his damage. And if I see PM duck pressure and make the big play I may break something...he's like a magician back there
 
