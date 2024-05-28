 Tyreek Hill Responds to Lawsuit Against him by Plus Sized Model | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill Responds to Lawsuit Against him by Plus Sized Model

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
1,271
Reaction score
2,901
Age
46
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

Tyreek Hill Responds to Lawsuit against Plus-Sized Model - Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill and his attorneys responded through court documents this past week against charges he broke a plus-sized model’s leg in his backyard. The incident occurred last year in the backyard of Hill’s home; the victim sued Hill in February of this year. Per a Yahoo.com Sports report, “In...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom