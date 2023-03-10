 Tyreek Hill restructures — creates $18M in cap space | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill restructures — creates $18M in cap space

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
2,309
Reaction score
1,762
We´re going to use the money for overhead and roll over. I don't think Grier wants to see the comp picks we can potentially get for Gesicki and a bunch of role players vanish. We probably going to front Wilkins's contract which is very smart. Maybe Wilkins is demanding a front heavy contract himself.
 
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
2,309
Reaction score
1,762
Michael Scott said:
How much more cap space can we create by extending Wilkins and Sieler? I’d like to extend Connor Williams as well.
Click to expand...
Wilkins sounds like he wants a front heavy contract. Sieler is already cheap-ish. I don't think we'll save much if at all on an extension. Williams might save us a million or two.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom