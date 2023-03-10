Tyreek Hill restructures — creates $18M in cap space

BONG SHULA
Starter
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2007
- Messages
- 3,372
- Reaction score
- 7,988
- Location
- Canada
I see no issue there. It’s the bosses money.. and these guys will surely be Dolphins the next 3 seasons barring injury. IMO, it’s better than mortgaging the future via lost draft picks on expensive FA…Ugh. The buy now, pay later people will love this.
How much more cap space can we create by extending Wilkins and Sieler? I’d like to extend Connor Williams as well.Let’s sign our own first..
THIS.**** it let’s go all in
Wilkins sounds like he wants a front heavy contract. Sieler is already cheap-ish. I don't think we'll save much if at all on an extension. Williams might save us a million or two.How much more cap space can we create by extending Wilkins and Sieler? I’d like to extend Connor Williams as well.