Tyreek Hill Talks About Mike McDaniel Calling him Out after Loss to KC

In this latest interview Tyreek Hill did with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, he opens up about many topics. Tyreek states he had a tough time dealing with Kansas City winning a chip without him. Tyreek also says reveals Mike McDaniel called him out following his performance vs. Kansas City Chiefs...
