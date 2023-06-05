Tyreek Hill tells Dolphins fans why they should be excited

Yes, we should be excited.



The huge difference between last year and this year is our team is built better in the case of an injury to our QB.



Of course, everything rides on Tua staying healthy.



However, this team is built better to sustain the injury in close games. They will be able to bail the offense out like the Chargers Defense did that 3 game stretch where Herbert had like only 1 TD.



That's what was missing. Our team was solely the passing game. No defense, no running game that could take over.



This year, Miami now has the passing game, defense and time will tell on the running game.



I've said it before and I'll say it again. Of course, injuries are key.

But this year Miami will be scoring 30 points blowing out other teams, rather then scoring 30+ points because they need to in order to win.