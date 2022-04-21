 Tyreek Hill VS. Muscle Beach Bodybuilder | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill VS. Muscle Beach Bodybuilder

Duriel

Duriel

Starter
Club Member
Joined
May 11, 2005
Messages
628
Reaction score
397
Location
New York
Just don’t tear a pec trying to keep up with that giant dude.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
1,596
Reaction score
2,883
Age
32
Location
SRQ
"I aint touched a weight all offseason".

What a charming thought....
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 24, 2010
Messages
1,547
Reaction score
1,918
EPBro said:
"I aint touched a weight all offseason".

What a charming thought....
Click to expand...
Don't you think he and his people know how to best prep and rest his body through an off-season after so long in the league? Relax.
 
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
10,275
Reaction score
12,722
Age
52
Location
Long Pond, PA
EPBro said:
"I aint touched a weight all offseason".

What a charming thought....
Click to expand...

Super Troopers Eye Roll GIF by Searchlight Pictures
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
1,596
Reaction score
2,883
Age
32
Location
SRQ
C l u t c H 385 said:
Don't you think he and his people know how to best prep and rest his body through an off-season after so long in the league? Relax.
Click to expand...
Are those his "people" he is lifting with?

Then no, I don't.

You nimrods don't think $30M annually comes with an expectation that you are always in shape?

Literally you have not a single brain cell and the GOAT Cheese deluxe below me has as good of a take on this as the spinach salad im eating for lunch.

Pretty simple concept, trade the farm for a guy, make him the highest paid WR ever - perhaps he should not go 10 to 12 weeks without "touching a weight".

FH is full of absolute nimrod, dipstick, morons...
 
Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
252
Reaction score
739
Location
Greensboro, NC
EPBro said:
Are those his "people" he is lifting with?

Then no, I don't.

You nimrods don't think $30M annually comes with an expectation that you are always in shape?

Literally you have not a single brain cell and the GOAT Cheese deluxe below me has as good of a take on this as the spinach salad im eating for lunch.

Pretty simple concept, trade the farm for a guy, make him the highest paid WR ever - perhaps he should not go 10 to 12 weeks without "touching a weight".

FH is full of absolute nimrod, dipstick, morons...
Click to expand...

I sense anger in this one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom