Tyreek Hill VS. Muscle Beach Bodybuilder

Are those his "people" he is lifting with?



Then no, I don't.



You nimrods don't think $30M annually comes with an expectation that you are always in shape?



Literally you have not a single brain cell and the GOAT Cheese deluxe below me has as good of a take on this as the spinach salad im eating for lunch.



Pretty simple concept, trade the farm for a guy, make him the highest paid WR ever - perhaps he should not go 10 to 12 weeks without "touching a weight".



FH is full of absolute nimrod, dipstick, morons...