I wasn’t excited about Tyreek deal because of his age vs cost. There’s a reason the Chiefs wouldn’t break the bank for him, which we did and paid draft assets on top.



In retrospect, I completely under valued the leadership and swagger. Tyreek brought that big game mentality to the Dolphins this year and was exactly what our young offense needed. Right place, right time.



No lead is safe with the cheetah on the field!