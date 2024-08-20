 Tyreek Hill’s Hand in a Brace; Not Catching Passes at Practice | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill’s Hand in a Brace; Not Catching Passes at Practice

If this is already posted, I didn't see it. Feel free to delete, if so.

dolphinstalk.com

Tyreek Hill's Hand in a Brace; Not Catching Passes at Practice - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver room is facing many injuries at the moment, and now it may have one more to add to the list. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins’ superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill had his right hand in a brace today at practice, and he wasn’t catching...
