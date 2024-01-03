Tyreek Hill's house on fire!

marino2duper73
Firefighters battle blaze at Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's home in Southwest Ranches
Firefighters were battling a fire at the Southwest Ranches home of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill on Wednesday. The fire broke out at the home in the 16000 block of Berkshire Court. Footage showed smoke coming from the home as firefighters poured water onto it and cut holes into the roof. Hill...
