 Tyreek:"I havn't seen Odell in a week" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek:"I havn't seen Odell in a week"

Umm WTF is this, hard to tell if he's trolling but kinda sounds somewhat genuine. I donno what to believe.
 
He’s got four weeks to get right, so maybe he went to Mexico to get some stem cells I dont bleeping know.

I’d be disappointed if he isn’t on the sideline on Sunday
 
I rewatched like 4 times, I kinda think he's telling the truth
 
Yikes… that is not encouraging. Can be hard to tell with Tyreek but seemed genuine.
 
He is not allowed to practice anyway, plus the team had a 3 day break before resuming practice this week. Only an issue if he's not doing what the staff is asking of him.
 
Suspicious The Office GIF
 
It could be no big deal. How much was the team in the building last week. If they had 3 practices and Beckham was getting treatment or rehab on whatever the injury is then it's no big deal. If Beckham was suppose to be at practice and no showed then it's an issue.
 
One thing is certain, it's weird.
 
