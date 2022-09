Dolphin fan in Chief country here. I spoke a lot after the trade on here about how much of an impact Hill has on the entire field. Most assume he is just a fast, stretch the field guy but I kept trying to say that he is really a possession receiver who just happens to be faster than everyone else. Sure he will go downfield as he did today but what he really does is soak up a ton of attention 5-15 yards from the line of scrimmage making life so easy for his teammates.