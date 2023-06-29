Tyreek Offered Victim $200 after Slap

DolphinsTalk
REPORT: Tyreek Hill Offered Victim $200 After Incident Took Place - Miami Dolphins
Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel is reporting that Tyreek Hill offered the 57-year-old victim at the Marina $200 after he allegedly slapped the worker on the neck and back of the head. Per DiMichele, “The man who was at the dock with Hill told the employee Hill wanted to...
