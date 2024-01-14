 Tyreek on Miami's Offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek on Miami's Offense

LargoFin said:
Well, we spent more than anyone in the history of the universe on two receivers, Now we need a third one? And fourth one?
You scored 7 points Tyreek! For the whole game!
Click to expand...
At some point you have to accept Hill is one player in a team game. Waddle has been hurt on and off all year and was a non factor last night. We have basically nothing behind them; a blocking TE and back up RB were 3rd and 4th in receptions. Berrios was 5th and Mostert was 6th. If you listen to McDaniel and Hill they have alluded to guys not knowing their routes all season. That is part of the reason we continue to use the entire play clock even in our hurry up offense.
 
Another factor is Tuas weak arm. The ball must be thrown before the WR is open. If the DB alters the route, then the pass isnt on target. Instead of throwing to a spot, THROW TO THE OPEN RECEIVER WITH VELOCITY.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
At some point you have to accept Hill is one player in a team game. Waddle has been hurt on and off all year and was a non factor last night. We have basically nothing behind them; a blocking TE and back up RB were 3rd and 4th in receptions. Berrios was 5th and Mostert was 6th. If you listen to McDaniel and Hill they have alluded to guys not knowing their routes all season. That is part of the reason we continue to use the entire play clock even in our hurry up offense.
Click to expand...

It's over. Ain't nobody got time for that BS, nor is anyone looking forward to next year or any other year with this team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom