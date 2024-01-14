Tyreek on Miami's Offense

dolfan91
This would lend credence to those who believe better skill position players are needed.
At some point you have to accept Hill is one player in a team game. Waddle has been hurt on and off all year and was a non factor last night. We have basically nothing behind them; a blocking TE and back up RB were 3rd and 4th in receptions. Berrios was 5th and Mostert was 6th. If you listen to McDaniel and Hill they have alluded to guys not knowing their routes all season. That is part of the reason we continue to use the entire play clock even in our hurry up offense.Well, we spent more than anyone in the history of the universe on two receivers, Now we need a third one? And fourth one?
You scored 7 points Tyreek! For the whole game!
