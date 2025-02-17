Tyreek on the list of players who should be traded

Finsup1981
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2006
- Messages
- 556
- Reaction score
- 75
Trade candidates
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins2024 stats: 81 catches, 959 yards, 6 TDs
2024 salary: $26.5 million
Age entering 2025 season: 31
The Dolphins are apparently a forgiving franchise. When Anthony Richardson asked out of a game in October because he was tired, the Colts quarterback was excoriated and benched for two games. In December, when 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell refused to enter a game in the second half after he was taken out of the starting lineup, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch got him out of the building and suspended him for the final three games of the season.
But when Hill declined to play in the fourth quarter of Miami's Week 18 loss to the Jets, and after the game said, "I'm out," suggesting he wanted to play somewhere else? Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said it's not acceptable to leave the game and won't be tolerated in the future. Hill appears to have walked back his trade request, and the Dolphins appear to have forgiven their star for his indiscretions.
The Dolphins could welcome Hill back, but playing down his Week 18 outburst also might be a way to sustain some semblance of trade value for the eight-time Pro Bowler, who missed out on that honor for the first time in 2024. General manager Chris Grier cut veterans Raheem Mostert, Durham Smythe and Kendall Fuller last week to help create cap space, and Hill's end-of-season statements have surely led the organization to consider whether he is part of its future.
Although Hill signed a three-year deal before the 2024 season, the structure of the contract left some wiggle room for a potential trade. The 30-year-old is due $28.7 million in 2025, with just under $27 million of that money guaranteed, but the only amount due in March is a $1 million roster bonus. Contracts with big option bonuses typically have those figures guarantee in March to ensure a team will make a decision on that player at the beginning of the league year as opposed to waiting until most other teams have spent their cash, which would limit the potential market for a player if he's released.
Instead, while Hill is owed a $10 million base salary and a $15 million option bonus, the latter doesn't need to be paid until Aug. 31, meaning the Dolphins could unload that $25 million on another team if they trade away Hill before the start of September. The trade would free up about $400,000 in cap space if it occurs before June 1 and just under $16 million if it occurs after June 1. Miami wouldn't realize much in the way of cap savings, but it would be the franchise's way to move on from him before a potentially bad situation gets worse.
Would there be a big market for Hill's services? You'll see how many options there are at receiver as this column stretches on, but there's no other player on the market with Hill's raw speed. While he played through a wrist injury that had made him a candidate for season-ending surgery (according to his representation), his top-end speed also seemed to slow down. In 2022, per NFL Next Gen Stats, he topped 20 mph on 28 plays, 10 more than any other player. In 2023, that was up to 29 plays, 17 more than anyone else, and that was over just 695 snaps.
In 2024, though, Hill topped 20 mph on 11 of 906 snaps. He reached that mark over 4% of his snaps in 2023 and just 1.2% in 2024. Eleven snaps was still good enough to be tied for eighth in the league, so Hill wasn't exactly a slowpoke, but there's a meaningful gap between being the fastest guy in the league and one of the fastest guys.
Hill's performance, which had been otherworldly in 2023, fell way back toward the pack in 2024. He averaged 4.01 yards per route run in 2023, the best mark posted by any wide receiver going back through 2007, the first year ESPN began compiling route data. In 2024, that fell to 1.9 yards per route run, which ranked 40th. While some of that could be chalked up to Tua Tagovailoa missing time with a concussion, Hill's stats in this category were virtually identical with and without Tagovailoa on the field.
It's a game of chicken vs. egg. After racking up nine gains of at least 40 yards in 2023, Hill had only one in 2024, and that came in the Dolphins' Week 1 victory over the Jaguars. Those big plays and open space to the end zone would have given him the best opportunity to hit top speed on the field. Did he not record as many 20-plus-mph runs because he wasn't hitting those big plays, or was he not generating as many big plays because he wasn't able to reach the same peak speeds as he did a year ago?
Hill is probably worth more to the Dolphins than he is to any other team, given how heavily they rely on their receivers to create big plays after the catch. And the fact that he backpedaled on his comments following the Week 18 loss to the Jets suggests he wants to stay with the Dolphins. Given his guaranteed salary, the most likely scenario is that he'll stick around in Miami, at least for one more year.
The part where they state Miami is more forgiving then SF or the Colts when the De'Vondre Campbell and Anthony Richardson benchings happened, is just something I dont feel is coducive to long term success if the inmates are running the asylum and guys think they will just get a slap on the wrist cause they can get one over on Coach. He needs a backbone, obviously monetary fines dont get the message accross, so start sitting them enough games that they wont accrue enough for a completeted season I'm tired of the excuses, its been 20 years, time to put or shut up or find someone that will
Last edited: