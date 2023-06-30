Tyreek on who should be third receiver

narwal007
https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/miami-dolphins-wr-tyreek-hill-picks-out-best-option-as-third-receiver
““You never can go wrong by adding another speed guy,” Hill said about Chosen, who was clocked hitting 21.21 mph on a touchdown catch for the Carolina Panthers during the 2020 season, which happens to be the year Chosen caught a career-high 95 receptions and turned those catches into 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.”
I had Berrios as third. Who you got?