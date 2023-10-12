 Tyreek poses a challenge to Dolphin fans.:) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek poses a challenge to Dolphin fans.:)

utahphinsfan said:
Hill, Waddle, Achane, & Mostert = the Speed Force.

disclaimer: I'm biased towards DC (over Marvel)
Click to expand...
I really like that.

maybe after a lot of opinions we can make a poll, then send it to kelly on behalf of finheaven.
 
The Fast Boys?

Cheetah's Turtles?

Gone in 6 seconds?

Ghosts?

Nightmares at the lil Rock of Horrors (a bit wordy)

D Coordinators fast track to retirement?
 
that's great. No way of knowing he was trying to give that ball to his mom. Love it!

As for the name... Zoom Crew

Hash Dashers...ya know...because of hashmarks...not marijuana cigarettes.

Speed Squad

Talus (Ankle bone) Snappers

lol this is stupid and fun at the same time!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom