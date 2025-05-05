 Tyreek Reeking Again | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Reeking Again

Even though this is the truth (give or take), you don't publicly not support your own QB this way either. The correct answer is publicly, you include Tua in the list, even if you don't believe it. He is still somehow technically a team captain too. Will be interesting if he is on the team when the season starts. It is OK for the Dolphins to turn the other cheek for the time being, to keep his trade value up. But if nothing gets done by the team by the time the season starts and he is still here, he cannot be a captain. There is a good case to just move him at less than his theoretical value, because sometimes there is addition by subtraction. They seem to be moving on from Ramsey who is less of a distraction, and actually plays a greater position of need, because at least we have Waddle at WR, but we have nothing at CB. PS I am not a fan of the new haircut and mustache either:

Tyreek Hill Changes Tune on Where Tua Ranks Among NFL's Elite QBs

Tyreek Hill is causing a stir on social media again. The Miami Dolphins' star receiver was asked to name his top-five quarterbacks in the NFL during a Q&A sess

www.si.com

Tyreek Hill Changes Tune on Where Tua Ranks Among NFL's Elite QBs

Tyreek Hill is causing a stir on social media again. The Miami Dolphins’ star receiver was asked to name his top-five quarterbacks in the NFL during a Q&A sess
www.si.com www.si.com

 
Last edited:
Interesting read but to your point about Ramsey being less of a distraction I’m not so sure. If the reports are true that he has a major beef with the coach that’s not repairable that’s pretty damning. This might be reeks way of pushing the buttons to be traded.
 
The quote is that “the team walks on eggshells around Ramsey.” Apparently he has an attitude problem and it’s not just with the coach
 
I was just about to post this. This is the CBS article...

www.cbssports.com

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill reveals his top five NFL quarterbacks for 2025, excludes Tua Tagovailoa from latest list

Hill listed Tagovailoa as the NFL's second-best QB as recently as last offseason
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
via http://cbssportsapp.com

Tyreek needs to go. He is going to cause all kinds of locker room drama and now he's totally flipped on Tua.

This ***** ass coach better do something about this. He can't keep getting away with this ****.
 
I am not one to support Hill, but I see nothing wrong with what he stated about the top 5 QBs. The whole world knows that Tua is not a top 5 QB. He would have looked ridiculous stating Tua was top 5. I don't see it as a diss at all.
 
The Truth Reality GIF by DrSquatchSoapCo
 
Lol we are a joke. Always in the headlines for the wrong reason. Lol at the people who think we are going to be a tuff team because of our first two draft picks. We are soft as Charmin because the people running and coaching this team are soft. I'd be willing to bet nothing happens over this. Mcdummy won't do anything and Hill will still get away with all his ****. We really need a HC who can handle this ****...
 
Doesnt mean anything anyways whatever Hill thinks. As far as i know, the guy who helped QB his team to win a SB isnt on the list either. To each his own.
 
Yeah, out of all the things you could complain about him doing or saying this really isn't one of them.
 
