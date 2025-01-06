 Tyreek refused to play on Sunday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek refused to play on Sunday

I mentioned in another thread earlier that I thought the quitting might void his guarantees. If it does, that definitely opens up options for next year.
 
wow! if true see ya..

I think im going to take break from football till the superbowl. Too much BS to deal with right now with the fins. Im a very positive person and supporter but time for a little break,

Saying that i will probably be lurking here tomorrow lol
 
He had a questionable designation status, and his agent confirmed he was playing through an injury that needed surgery. I would imagine Hill's team will just lean on the injury was too painful to play.

It might be the best for everyone to void, and then he can get a new deal with a new team. Interested to see how this plays out.
 
I say turn up the heat and play hardball and try to recoup as much of that money as possible, then trade his ass.
 
At his age and a 'down' year... he's not going to get a deal like the one he has.. he's not going to void it and will attempt to get the Dolphins to find a trade partner or cut him.
 
would be the dolphin way, we keep our shitty coach and GM but lose our most dynamic player
 
If it's true and non-injury related, how could any coaching staff justify him being on the roster next year? Lots of guys played to the end yesterday.
 
Refused to play? That should (but probably won’t) void his contract,
Of course I’d like some value back in the form of picks or a player swap but I’d settle for getting rid of him and his salary.
A good not great player but a grotty human being
 
Sad part is, Mike McDaniel is so soft, he will try to get tyreek hill to come back with us. A real head coach wouldn't tolerate this and would show him the door.
 
But why did he refuse to play? All of a sudden he's a bad teammate? The guy plays hard and wants to win. From all reports he played through an injury all season. Let's find out more before we according to some of you "get rid of his ass"
 
Yeah, if true Miami needs to trade him.

I don't think the Dolphins would get much. I've seen speculation of 3rd and 5th round picks. I'd definitely do that.

Yes, Hill can be a special talent but he's on the wrong side of 30, and wide receivers are a dome a dozen in the NFL.
 
