Tyreek refused to play on Sunday

Tyreek Hill's apparent refusal to play could trigger a contract showdown
Dolphins G.M.
www.nbcsports.com
If true, what a wonderful gift it could be!
At his age and a 'down' year... he's not going to get a deal like the one he has.. he's not going to void it and will attempt to get the Dolphins to find a trade partner or cut him.He had a questionable designation status, and his agent confirmed he was playing through an injury that needed surgery. I would imagine Hill's team will just lean on the injury was too painful to play.
It might be the best for everyone to void, and then he can get a new deal with a new team. Interested to see how this plays out.