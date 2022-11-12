Tyreek Throwing Shade at Flo

The Ghost said: Forget about Flores, Stephen Ross is still here.



Stephen Ross owes EVERYBODY an apology on his way out the door (wishful thinking).



I don't ever want to see Ross celebrating ANYTHING in the vicinity of Tua. No hugs, no handshakes, none of that.



Ross, celebrate by yourself. Click to expand...

Ross could have gotten rid of Tua in favor of Flores and didn'tRoss could have traded for Watson but vetoed the deal.Ross probably would have brought in Brady for a year, that I will give you.Ross was also likely listening to Flo and other losers in the organization that said you could never win with Tua, that Tua sucked and that wanted him off the team.It's not good to carry so much hatred. Everyone wants the team to win. Flores was an up coming coach and Tua looked like a monumental draft bust. Things change and evidence changes so why can't you just be happy that sometimes people are wrong. I was a big Tua hater and have no qualms about being 100 percent wrong.