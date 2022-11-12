Tyreek Throwing Shade at Flo

He should have never played him in 2020 and should not have benched him in 2021. Hard to be more wrong than that.Bad coaches make bad decisions. Like benching Tua instead of letting him try to over come. Playing musical chairs at the QB position is one of the worst thing you can do with a young QB. Thankfully it didn’t affect Tua negatively long term.
I give Flores credit for building an above average defense but as a head coach he was also totally responsible for the hiring of incompetent offensive coaches and single-handedly trying to ruin Tua's career.
Ross could have gotten rid of Tua in favor of Flores and didn'tForget about Flores, Stephen Ross is still here.
Stephen Ross owes EVERYBODY an apology on his way out the door (wishful thinking).
I don't ever want to see Ross celebrating ANYTHING in the vicinity of Tua. No hugs, no handshakes, none of that.
Ross, celebrate by yourself.