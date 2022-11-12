 Tyreek Throwing Shade at Flo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Throwing Shade at Flo

FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

superphin said:
Bad coaches make bad decisions. Like benching Tua instead of letting him try to over come. Playing musical chairs at the QB position is one of the worst thing you can do with a young QB. Thankfully it didn’t affect Tua negatively long term.
He should have never played him in 2020 and should not have benched him in 2021. Hard to be more wrong than that.
 
1972forever

I give Flores credit for building an above average defense but as a head coach he was also totally responsible for the hiring of incompetent offensive coaches and single-handedly trying to ruin Tua’s career.

Fortunately Tua has been able to overcome the BS he had to put up with Flores and is now able to show everyone that he is one of the top QB’s in the entire league.
 
T

The Ghost

Forget about Flores, Stephen Ross is still here.

Stephen Ross owes EVERYBODY an apology on his way out the door (wishful thinking).

I don't ever want to see Ross celebrating ANYTHING in the vicinity of Tua. No hugs, no handshakes, none of that.

Ross, celebrate by yourself.
 
Danny

Danny

Good for him to tell them the truth.....flores screwed him big time and now we know who was right and who was wrong
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

The Ghost said:
Forget about Flores, Stephen Ross is still here.

Stephen Ross owes EVERYBODY an apology on his way out the door (wishful thinking).

I don't ever want to see Ross celebrating ANYTHING in the vicinity of Tua. No hugs, no handshakes, none of that.

Ross, celebrate by yourself.
Ross could have gotten rid of Tua in favor of Flores and didn't
Ross could have traded for Watson but vetoed the deal.

Ross probably would have brought in Brady for a year, that I will give you.

Ross was also likely listening to Flo and other losers in the organization that said you could never win with Tua, that Tua sucked and that wanted him off the team.

It's not good to carry so much hatred. Everyone wants the team to win. Flores was an up coming coach and Tua looked like a monumental draft bust. Things change and evidence changes so why can't you just be happy that sometimes people are wrong. I was a big Tua hater and have no qualms about being 100 percent wrong.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

None of this was obviously planned but we needed it all to happen to get where we are today. I used to have a lot of issues with our recent mismanagement but without that dysfunction we would have never seen the huge issues we needed to change. It was a necessary evil and we are now a much stronger team for it.
 
tay0365

tay0365

You know what boggles the mind, Tua seems to have a knack (even in extremely hard fought games) to find something extra in 4th quarters, or at the end of the games.

If Flores had shown confidence in Tua, and put the ball in his hands to bring them back or win some of the games they lost, it could have been a different outcome.

Bonus (Greatest sports movie quote of all time):

