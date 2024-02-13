 Tyreek Trade in Retrospect | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Trade in Retrospect

Interesting article…


“The Chiefs maneuvered around the NFL Draft using the draft capital they received in the Hill trade. Following subsequent trades involving those picks, the Chiefs ultimately selected Washington CB Trent McDuffie, Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore, Kentucky IOL Darian Kinnard, SMU WR Rashee Rice, and Texas DT Keondre Coburn and still have a remaining 2024 fifth-rounder they acquired.”

Tyreek is individually phenomenal but the Dolphins took a shortcut to building a perpetual winner through the draft with the Tyreek trade. He only counted $6M and $12M against the cap the past 2 seasons which balloons into $30Ms next two years and then $50+M.

Chiefs didn’t want to pay a WR that much, which Grier did, plus sent a trove of picks that included an All Pro CB and some solid players.

Would you do it over again?
 
By far the best player on the team. Not his fault that Tua played like garbage when we needed him most, again.
 
I think we may have the potential to flip him for some decent return if they choose to do so but that would have to be done probably this offseason, maybe next. He is our best player and it's not close but we could be as good imo without him but it would take some good player acquisition/drafting with a lot of good coaching to construct the O a bit differently (which may benefit us)
 
