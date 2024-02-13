Tyreek Trade in Retrospect

AMakados10
Interesting article…
“The Chiefs maneuvered around the NFL Draft using the draft capital they received in the Hill trade. Following subsequent trades involving those picks, the Chiefs ultimately selected Washington CB Trent McDuffie, Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore, Kentucky IOL Darian Kinnard, SMU WR Rashee Rice, and Texas DT Keondre Coburn and still have a remaining 2024 fifth-rounder they acquired.”
Tyreek is individually phenomenal but the Dolphins took a shortcut to building a perpetual winner through the draft with the Tyreek trade. He only counted $6M and $12M against the cap the past 2 seasons which balloons into $30Ms next two years and then $50+M.
Chiefs didn’t want to pay a WR that much, which Grier did, plus sent a trove of picks that included an All Pro CB and some solid players.
Would you do it over again?
