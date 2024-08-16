 Tyreek v Lyles beef takes another turn | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek v Lyles beef takes another turn

So posting this type of junk is okay, but one league wide, mainly news updates thrrad is not allowed

You Got It Yes GIF by NETFLIX
 
TrogdorTheBurninator said:
You forget to switch accounts or......?
Click to expand...
No I'm mad they moved the Unofficial: Offical NFL general thread to the locker.

This thread was made in protest, I couldn't care less about this stupid ****, but the fact this is okay and our General thread was trashed to the locker is, quite frankly, horse ****.

Tua was bowling in that thread! That shoulda been enough.
 
MrChadRico said:
No I'm mad they moved the Unofficial: Offical NFL general thread to the locker.

This thread was made in protest 😆
Click to expand...
It was moved to the General NFL forum because that's what it was. It was even stickied for your pleasure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom