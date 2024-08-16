Tyreek v Lyles beef takes another turn

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 7,169
- Reaction score
- 17,238
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Kansas
You forget to switch accounts or......?So posting this type of junk is okay, but one league wide, mainly news updates thrrad is not allowed
No I'm mad they moved the Unofficial: Offical NFL general thread to the locker.You forget to switch accounts or......?
It was moved to the General NFL forum because that's what it was. It was even stickied for your pleasure.No I'm mad they moved the Unofficial: Offical NFL general thread to the locker.
This thread was made in protest
TUA WAS BOWLING ANDY!It was moved to the General NFL forum because that's what it was. It was even stickied for your pleasure.
Yes and I even commented on his bowling but then the thread went beyond bowling.TUA WAS BOWLING ANDY!
Yes and I even commented on his bowling but then the thread went beyond bowling.
Ahhh yes!It was moved to the General NFL forum because that's what it was. It was even stickied for your pleasure.