 Tyreek wants to do porn after he retires. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek wants to do porn after he retires.

Love what the guy does ON the field, but it begins and ends there. No way I'm letting my kids have this guy as their sports role model...
 
njFinsForever said:
Love what the guy does ON the field, but it begins and ends there. No way I'm letting my kids have this guy as their sports role model...
Click to expand...
Why? To be the best in 2 completely different career fields is impressive. If that’s not role model material I don’t know what is.
 
I swear this dude has to say something to get in the headlines every single day lol whatever guys having a blast in Miami, keep having fun as long as he keeps playing like this on the field
 
Well.....at least he has a plan after football.
Work hard is what I say...and success will come.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom