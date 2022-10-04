 Tyreek's 1st four games.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek's 1st four games....

I love what he does for our offense. Love his attitude and work ethic. I was wondering how he
Statistically compared to last years collective group so far....

So In 4 games.... vs all of Last year

* Almost Doubles Yards per game
*Is 6th in receptions
* Avgs 1.3 more yards per catch
*would be 4th in receiving yards
*5th in yards from Scrimmage
*tied for 2nd with longest catch ( Hollins 65 yarder against the Jets, so lets go this weekend)

#10 sure brings the excitement and added concern for teams defenses. Our offense will continue to develop.
Well worth the trade in my opinion. Get the running game going and watch out.



1664877317124.png


2021 FULL YEAR
1664877285220.png
 
