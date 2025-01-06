 Tyreek's Behaviour Is Inexcuseable, But....???? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek's Behaviour Is Inexcuseable, But....????

Tyreek has lost the most faith in.....?????

  • Tua

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • McDaniel

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • The Organization

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Other? If so please describe in comments.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
4,020
Reaction score
7,337
Age
48
Location
san diego
Tyreek obviously has no faith about where the team is going and being a WR, no faith about putting up yards and touchdowns, which is what a lot of these guys seem to care about the most. It is a bit odd, because the Dolphins have treated him well, he has had great years here, and he has now gotten paid so none of this really effects his career or family. I think his concern is selfishly about his own personal numbers, although I do also think he wants to win. It is probably both. Regardless, who or what has Tyreek lost the most faith in? It might be all of the above, but if you had to pick one, what would it be? And again, none of this excuses his behavior, but at the same time he obviously doesn't feel good about something here. So what is it?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom