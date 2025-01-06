Tyreek's Behaviour Is Inexcuseable, But....????

Tyreek obviously has no faith about where the team is going and being a WR, no faith about putting up yards and touchdowns, which is what a lot of these guys seem to care about the most. It is a bit odd, because the Dolphins have treated him well, he has had great years here, and he has now gotten paid so none of this really effects his career or family. I think his concern is selfishly about his own personal numbers, although I do also think he wants to win. It is probably both. Regardless, who or what has Tyreek lost the most faith in? It might be all of the above, but if you had to pick one, what would it be? And again, none of this excuses his behavior, but at the same time he obviously doesn't feel good about something here. So what is it?