Tyreek's big FU to the NFL

Not to be a fence sitter, but here I go.



I love when I see a guy score, and hand the ball off to the ref. But this aint'cha Grandpas NFL anymore. The times are changing.



Seeing the TEAM have fun, and celebrate together, has been a treat. You can see the boys genuinely are enjoing the ride and are legit close with eachother.



The speed walk, the Dodgeball shuffle, surfs up, sumo battle, Reek in the stands with the guys joining him, the team line dance, winding waddle up for the shuffle, team bowling pins. It's been creative. They're having a blast. So I cannot hate.



I'm glad it's my team doing it, and not others.



My only problem is with the NFL league being hell bent upon remaining the NoFunLeague. They're adamant that they boys cannot have some fun out there.