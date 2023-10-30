 Tyreek's big FU to the NFL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek's big FU to the NFL

When he took it to the house and just sat on the bench with no celebration. I agree with the excessive celebrations being over the top and too much at times but this is a sport for the fans entertainment, lets have some fun.


It did seems like by the time he scores and sat down was like 5 seconds. That man is fast.

I was thinking that Tua barely had the time to drop back and sling it and he was still there with time to spare for a 45 yard pass. And then a moment later he's on the bench, but I didn't recognize him at 1st b/c of the new cut.
While some of the celebrations are funny, I'd rather them act like they’ve been there before. Yes I'm old guard but those were the days where the team scored and went on to the next play. Not saying not have fun, but all the elaborated stuff is not my thing.

Danny said:
While some of the celebrations are funny, I'd rather them act like they’ve been there before. Yes I'm old guard but those were the days where the team scored and went on to the next play. Not saying not have fun, but all the elaborated stuff is not my thing.

I know it's not going to change tho
I agree with you Danny for the most part. I don't mind if they do it every now and then but don't get carried away with all the choreographed stuff. What we really need is kicker celebration each time they make a field goal or extra point!
 
Not to be a fence sitter, but here I go.

I love when I see a guy score, and hand the ball off to the ref. But this aint'cha Grandpas NFL anymore. The times are changing.

Seeing the TEAM have fun, and celebrate together, has been a treat. You can see the boys genuinely are enjoing the ride and are legit close with eachother.

The speed walk, the Dodgeball shuffle, surfs up, sumo battle, Reek in the stands with the guys joining him, the team line dance, winding waddle up for the shuffle, team bowling pins. It's been creative. They're having a blast. So I cannot hate.

I'm glad it's my team doing it, and not others.

My only problem is with the NFL league being hell bent upon remaining the NoFunLeague. They're adamant that they boys cannot have some fun out there.
 
Danny said:
While some of the celebrations are funny, I'd rather them act like they’ve been there before. Yes I'm old guard but those were the days where the team scored and went on to the next play. Not saying not have fun, but all the elaborated stuff is not my thing.

I know it's not going to change tho
Every time one of those celebrations is done, I think of Barry Sanders and how he’d just flip the ball to the ref. Not a fan of it - especially because there are even rules about it where you can get flagged etc.
 
royalshank said:
Every time one of those celebrations is done, I think of Barry Sanders and how he’d just flip the ball to the ref. Not a fan of it - especially because there are even rules about it where you can get flagged etc.
I don’t mind these fun and creative celebrations. I will say that I do mind the the post-turnover stuff where the entire defense runs to one end zone and poses. Especially when it ends not being a turnover, like last night in the Chargers game.
 
Danny said:
While some of the celebrations are funny, I'd rather them act like they’ve been there before. Yes I'm old guard but those were the days where the team scored and went on to the next play. Not saying not have fun, but all the elaborated stuff is not my thing.

I know it's not going to change tho
I don't mind the TD celebrations so much......but the exaggerated first down motions after getting a 1st down is a bit much....especially if a team is behind 3 touchdowns.
 
