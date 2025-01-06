 Tyreek's Contract Gives The Dolphins An Out - Time To Play Hardball! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Article is straightforward. In my view, it is time for the Dolphins to play hardball. For once. Players cannot keep getting away with this stuff. This is why we are a losing organization. If you don't draw lines, players will keep crossing them. We have caved on everything, for years. Too soft about everything, on and off the field. Time to let guys know you mean business. You are paid well and treated well, you are expected to honor your side of the deal. See prior discussion about Pat Riley and the Heat, and why they are a good organization. You pull this stuff there, you are suspended, and gone!

The Dolphins And Grier Can Learn From The Heat And Pat Riley!

The Heat just suspended their biggest star, Jimmy Butler, for 7 games, for conduct detrimental to the team, and they are going to ship him out of town. Butler wanted a contract extension. Given his age, and declining play, the Heat smartly didn’t give him one. Butler started acted like a pill...
