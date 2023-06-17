Tyreek’s top-5 RBs in NFL history

narwal007
Tyreek’s list is interesting and includes at least one active RB.
Who’s your top 5?
For me, any list without Walter Payton is a shet list. Sanders should be on that list too. The rest, individual preference.
Slow news period so I thought I’d post this. Henry would be interesting based on Tyreek’s take.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill gives his top-5 RBs in NFL history
His list is a little unconventional.
sports.yahoo.com
