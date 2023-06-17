 Tyreek’s top-5 RBs in NFL history | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek’s top-5 RBs in NFL history

Tyreek’s list is interesting and includes at least one active RB.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill gives his top-5 RBs in NFL history

His list is a little unconventional.
Who’s your top 5?

For me, any list without Walter Payton is a shet list. Sanders should be on that list too. The rest, individual preference.

Slow news period so I thought I’d post this. Henry would be interesting based on Tyreek’s take.
 
#1 for me will always be Earl Campbell. He was the single toughest RB I ever saw.

After that... I can think of a dozen guys who are more or less equal.

Earl... and then the crowd.
 
sports.yahoo.com

sports.yahoo.com

Well, it's fine if you want Walter on your list. He was one of the greats. Elite vision, tough as nails and the heart of a champion.

I wouldn't put him in my top 5, but as you say, it really comes down to personal preference.

Going to give this some thought....
 
to me Gale Sayers has to be in the list. He was just an amazing RB playing on a very bad team and how in the world you come up with a top 5 list that doesn’t include Jim Brown?? Like are you kidding me?

That'd be like saying that Babe Ruth should not be in the top 5 list of HR hitters.
 
I can find no equal to Barry Sanders. He was electric. Made Thanksgiving football must watch every year for a bad Lions team.
 
Jim Brown was the best RB in NFL history and it really isn’t close.
While I can’t stand him on a personal level, OJ Simpson also belongs in any top 5 list, IMO.

Barry Sanders, Earl Campbell, and Gayle Sayers round out my top five.
 
Brown and Sayers would be on my list too.

Sayers: powerful, fast, slashing, almost graceful. Smooth at weaving through traffic.

Brown: same as Sayers, but with nastiness.

Good choices.
Why you can't stand Jim Brown..he was one of the nices person you'd ever meet.
 
Earl for me was the baddest mofo to ever play in the backfield.

Earl, Barry, Brown, Sayers, and Walter.

That’s my five and I’m sticking to that. 😂
 
sports.yahoo.com

sports.yahoo.com

No Jim Brown? That is not a list....its silliness.
 
No right or wrong answer. Slow news period. Let’s see who’s on your top five list Mach.
 
It was OJ Simpson I can’t stand on a personal level, not Jim Brown. I always admired Jim Brown for how he played the game and his life after football.
 
It's tough. The problem is no matter I pick, I feel like I'm doing a disservice to other very deserving guys. Then there's Bo Jackson. Maybe the best ever, but injury keeps him off these lists.

Barry Sanders
Marshall Faulk
Jim Brown
Marcus Allen
Eric Dickerson
 
For me, Barry Sanders is the best ever, his talent was off the charts. He was like a video game on a cheat code.

Walter Peyton, Earl Campbell, Jim Brown, Gayle Sayers, Emmitt Smith, Eric Dickerson, Tomlinson, Faulk, even Derrick Henry can all fight it out for the next 4 slots.

Bo Jackson could’ve been the best ever had he not gotten hurt.
 
I don't expect any NFL player current or past to be a NFL historian. People talk about what they know. None of these players or almost none go through all the tape of every single player in history. So they make their opinions based on what they know and have seen. And I don't know or expect them to have watched as much football from the periods behind their own playing days. Some but certainly not an all inclusive list.
 
