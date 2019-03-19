U S Military Badges For Current Or Ex-service Members

As a small token of appreciation for our military members we have added badges that can be awarded to members that will display which military branch you serve in or have served in.

We have the four major branches of the military, Marines, Army, Navy and Air Force, and the badge will appear under your avatar.

If you would like a badge please respond to this thread starting which branch you served in and a member of the admin will get it to you as soon as possible.

Thank you for your service.

PS- This wasn't my idea. This is something we've done in the past, we just got the graphics loaded finally. I just wanted to make sure everyone knew the option is available.

PPS- Coast Guard has been added.
 
Last edited:
I did not serve in the military, but my father was in the Navy. I think this is a great idea and thanks for doing this DS.

To all of you who did serve, thank you for your service. We owe you our freedom, lifestyle, and appreciation.
 
Great idea. I served in the US Army 1st Infantry, 101 MI Battalion at Ft. Riley KS. Eventually deployed to HHC 5th Personnel Group in Frankfurt, Germany after returning from desert storm/shield. MOS was 96B Intelligence Analyst.
 
I am an army vet. OEF/OIF. thank you DS
 
