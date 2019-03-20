 U S Military Badges For Current Or Ex-service Members | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

U S Military Badges For Current Or Ex-service Members

DisturbedShifty

DisturbedShifty

As a small token of appreciation for our military members we have added badges that can be awarded to members that will display which military branch you serve in or have served in.

We have the four major branches of the military, Marines, Army, Navy and Air Force, and the badge will appear under your avatar.

If you would like a badge please respond to this thread starting which branch you served in and a member of the admin will get it to you as soon as possible.

Thank you for your service.

PS- This wasn't my idea. This is something we've done in the past, we just got the graphics loaded finally. I just wanted to make sure everyone knew the option is available.

PPS- Coast Guard has been added.
 
Digital

Digital

I did not serve in the military, but my father was in the Navy. I think this is a great idea and thanks for doing this DS.

To all of you who did serve, thank you for your service. We owe you our freedom, lifestyle, and appreciation.
 
Coach_Rob

Coach_Rob

I am an army vet. OEF/OIF. thank you DS
 
ROADRUNNER

ROADRUNNER

The Gordon Highlanders was a line infantry regiment of the British Army that existed for 113 years, from 1881 until 1994, when it was amalgamated with the Queen's Own Highlanders to form the Highlanders.
 

