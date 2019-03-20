U S Military Badges For Current Or Ex-service Members

As a small token of appreciation for our military members we have added badges that can be awarded to members that will display which military branch you serve in or have served in.



We have the four major branches of the military, Marines, Army, Navy and Air Force, and the badge will appear under your avatar.



If you would like a badge please respond to this thread starting which branch you served in and a member of the admin will get it to you as soon as possible.



Thank you for your service.



PS- This wasn't my idea. This is something we've done in the past, we just got the graphics loaded finally. I just wanted to make sure everyone knew the option is available.



PPS- Coast Guard has been added.