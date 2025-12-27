Umm let’s hope Chubb doesn’t reach these incentives…

The Ghost
Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2005
- Messages
- 21,366
- Reaction score
- 43,377
- Location
- Bethlehem, Pa
Bradley Chubb has more than $4 million in incentives tied to Dolphins' slight improvement in points allowed
When Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb agreed to cut his pay in March, the new deal included an incentive package based on playing time and sacks.
www.nbcsports.com
I wouldn’t mind bearing Tampa, but I’d prefer it would be a high scoring game as the result of these incentives.
There is no need to shell out extra money to Chubb.