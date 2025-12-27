 Umm let’s hope Chubb doesn’t reach these incentives… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Umm let’s hope Chubb doesn’t reach these incentives…

Yeah. Aside from us shutting teams out our last two games and getting help by other defenses sucking, it’ll be very difficult to most up two spots in points allowed. The defense has to play lights out then need the help.
First I wouldn’t be too worried about these triggers getting hit and secondly who cares, it’s not our money.
 
The extra cap hits don’t exactly help out situation. Trading for Chubb was a pretty big back fire on our part. Just don’t want to see him make that extra money, especially considering how his awful Titans performance two years ago that helped lose us the division.

No extra money would be great.
 
Seeing that he is probably one of 5 guys that played well enough all year to actually earn bonuses, I say good for him. Get your money.
 
The extra cap hits don't exactly help out situation. Trading for Chubb was a pretty big back fire on our part. Just don't want to see him make that extra money, especially considering how his awful Titans performance two years ago that helped lose us the division.

No extra money would be great.

No extra money would be great.
The cap effect is miniscule.

The whole premise comes off as quite petty.

The trade for Chubb was moronic. It was not, however, Chubb's fault. Why would one blame the player here?
 
Seeing that he is probably one of 5 guys that played well enough all year to actually earn bonuses, I say good for him. Get your money.
Exactly. Chubb hasnt quit and is still making plays. I have no issue with Chubb hitting his bonuses.
 
The cap effect is miniscule.

The whole premise comes off as quite petty.

The trade for Chubb was moronic. It was not, however, Chubb's fault. Why would one blame the player here?
Bravo Sir. I actually agree with you for once! Stranger times right now geez! Haha
 
