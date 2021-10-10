 Unbelievably Feckless | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Unbelievably Feckless

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,736
Reaction score
1,658
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
This defense is Trying to get Flores fired. There's NO EXCUSE for this.

Plus, Why TF couldn't Preston Williams lean into that defender and push through or by into the end zone?!?

I Knew that when he failed to score the Dolphins would only get 3 pts.
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Writing in pencil on laminated cards since 2011
Club Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2011
Messages
29,277
Reaction score
12,731
They're not trying to get him fired. They're just not that good, and Tampa Bay has a hot offense.
 
