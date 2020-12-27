Unconventional football, but it accomplishes a lot

So I get this straight, Mia will start Tua. This accomplishes a lot. It gives him real world experience for next year OR for some, an audition for the Phins’ draft next year. You can choose. In the meantime, we have a bend but dont break defense that no matter what will keep the game close in the 4th. This makes sense as they came into this game with the best scoring defense. Lastly, Flores has institutionalized a “closer” like in baseball. If the starter and middle relief is not effective, he can go to this person in a pinch. This accomplishes a lot too. Because your starter keeps you in the game through three quarters, while your closer is only good in bursts. Is this formula sustainable? It can be and must be for this season. Long-term? Well we deal with that next year