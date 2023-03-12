Underrated viewpoints from this blasphemy of a day.

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
- First and foremost, congrats to the guy who noted that the Fins got Ramsey for "3rd and long", the actual worst experience Fins fans had to deal with all season. I'm deeply saddened by the fact I cant @ him because... Well I'm an excessively beer drinking Canadian with a shit short term memory problem. This Labatt's for you!
-
- The NFL is all about the passing game these days, Mike McDaniel V1.0, don't confuse this with me saying Grier isn't part of it, goes after Hill making the Fins starting WRs arguably the best in the NFL. Success ensued as the Fins were pretty much top 3 in the league in every important passing metrics with Tua and top 5 even considering all the games he missed. 2nd off-season under his regime? Well Fins now end up with at the very least a top 5 CB starting duo, I mean the secondary overall is arguably a top 5 unit in the league. This Dline will surprise alot of people in 23, ,ark my words.
- Then you start to realize Vic Fangio took a year off to study the league in depth, only to sign with the Fins in the off-season. Jerking off yet?
- Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are a perfect match. Grier is notorious for getting his HC ALOT of input, this can be good or bad, Flores might have run Grier into the ground if he wasn't such an asshole, it would've been a shame as Grier's next hire set a culture that has a premier player ****ing PRAYING to play down there. Hell we've got players from the ****ing Bills trying to sell themselves to the Fins right now.
- This ones builds on the previous one...Life is so much easier when people WANT to come to you instead you having to sell them the opportunity... I flat out don't believe the Fins were after Ramsey at all, they weren't shopping, a top notch player decided he wanted to play for the Fins and let it be known to his team... "Praying for a month". Exact opposite of signings like Suh, that was money related. This isn't.
- @EasyRider , @Fin-Loco ... I dont care if this was thread worthy or not... Did it anyway to piss you off!