Undisciplined Team

This team is totally undisciplined and mentally stupid. That always leads to losses in big games.

Go back and watch the game.

1. Delay of games. two to start the game and after a change of possession. Almost 2 others, had to burn a timeout and the other led to a futile botched play.

2. Lining up offsides twice. And could have been called 3 0r 4 other times.

3. False starts. Again and again.

4. Pathetic centersnaps to the QB.

5. Idiotic roughing the passer. Although it wasnt hard you cant shove the QB in this league. The DLineman had time to just stop and not give a blatant push.

6. Receivers running the wrong routes where 2 ended up in the same spot 3 times last nite.



This is a DUMB football team that makes critical errors all the time.

The coaching staff cannot accept this constant mental ineptitude.

Championship teams do not make this many mental errors.