Undisciplined Team

RMLogic

This team is totally undisciplined and mentally stupid. That always leads to losses in big games.
Go back and watch the game.
1. Delay of games. two to start the game and after a change of possession. Almost 2 others, had to burn a timeout and the other led to a futile botched play.
2. Lining up offsides twice. And could have been called 3 0r 4 other times.
3. False starts. Again and again.
4. Pathetic centersnaps to the QB.
5. Idiotic roughing the passer. Although it wasnt hard you cant shove the QB in this league. The DLineman had time to just stop and not give a blatant push.
6. Receivers running the wrong routes where 2 ended up in the same spot 3 times last nite.

This is a DUMB football team that makes critical errors all the time.
The coaching staff cannot accept this constant mental ineptitude.
Championship teams do not make this many mental errors.
 
I see the Fins are ranked 12th in the league in the number of penalties.

Chiefs
Bills
49's
Cowboys

All have more penalties than we do along with 8 other teams. I don't blame refs often, but if you actually watched the game last night, there was a huge disparity on what was being called and on who.
 
You forgot to mention that McDaniel craps the bed in big games as well. His playcalling was atrocious last night.
 
E30M3 said:
So the first two responses to a legitimate post are a yawn and blaming refs. Starting to think there are a lot more homers here than I thought.
Care to elaborate with a fact based argument? I’d agree the team was sloppy last night. I’d also point out the Eagles were just as sloppy and got away with ZERO penalty calls. The throw to Mostert was a bad choice and a bad throw, but that doesn’t change the fact the defender was tackling him/knocking his arms down a full second before the ball arrived. If you are going to argue “let them play”, it goes both ways. We have things we need to work on for sure. Doesn’t change the fact that was horrendous officiating last night.
 
Those teams must be dumb too- it's really hard to play perfect football. Even when scoring 70 points. Its like Gump said, football is like a box of chocolates.....
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Care to elaborate with a fact based argument? I’d agree the team was sloppy last night. I’d also point out the Eagles were just as sloppy and got away with ZERO penalty calls. The throw to Mostert was a bad choice and a bad throw, but that doesn’t change the fact the defender was tackling him/knocking his arms down a full second before the ball arrived. If you are going to argue “let them play”, it goes both ways. We have things we need to work on for sure. Doesn’t change the fact that was horrendous officiating last night.
What? The first two posts are exactly what I said. You want me to provide facts about homers on this site?
 
All penalties are not created equal. Game action penalties are going to happen, and most are judgemental. Delay of game, false starts, lining up offsides, are mental. Not being able to get a play in on time, coming off a change of possesion is idiotic.
 
