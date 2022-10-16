 Uneducated NFL Experts...Dolphins Stadium | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Uneducated NFL Experts...Dolphins Stadium

Okay idiots! The Dolphins stadium was built without a roof. Later the owner did a renovation to add a roof to make it more comfortable for fans. I know Ross is capable of crazy shix but determining the Rising and Setting of the Sun is not one of them. The stadium was not purposely built to put the opposing team in the sun. It just so happens that after the roof was built that one team was going to be in the sun. So Should the phins put themselves in the sun? Maybe the Patriots can leave their snow plow on the sideline for FG's? It just happens to be the way the cookie crumbles. So just suck it and stfu.
 
that how ex nfl player and current player think.. players think dolphins do that too win games...
 
On a side note since this is a truly worthless topic, when the hell did purposely become such a big word for people? It totally put the word "intentionally" to bed as no one uses it any more and I'm not sure why not? Intentionally is the word that should be used here. Saying you did something "purposely" makes one look like a 4 year old that's trying to explain something to their parents. Now, purposely shouldn't be confused for purposefully as that represents doing something with force or vigor so that's a different usage. But I see WAY TOO MUCH purposely used when intentionally is the proper word.

I just thought I'd bring something meaningful to this otherwise not-so-meaningful thread. Yes, I did this purposely!! :bobdole:
:shrug:
 
