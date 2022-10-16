Uneducated NFL Experts...Dolphins Stadium

Not Sure
Okay idiots! The Dolphins stadium was built without a roof. Later the owner did a renovation to add a roof to make it more comfortable for fans. I know Ross is capable of crazy shix but determining the Rising and Setting of the Sun is not one of them. The stadium was not purposely built to put the opposing team in the sun. It just so happens that after the roof was built that one team was going to be in the sun. So Should the phins put themselves in the sun? Maybe the Patriots can leave their snow plow on the sideline for FG's? It just happens to be the way the cookie crumbles. So just suck it and stfu.