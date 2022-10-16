Uneducated NFL Experts...Dolphins Stadium

On a side note since this is a truly worthless topic, when the hell did purposely become such a big word for people? It totally put the word "intentionally" to bed as no one uses it any more and I'm not sure why not? Intentionally is the word that should be used here. Saying you did something "purposely" makes one look like a 4 year old that's trying to explain something to their parents. Now, purposely shouldn't be confused for purposefully as that represents doing something with force or vigor so that's a different usage. But I see WAY TOO MUCH purposely used when intentionally is the proper word.I just thought I'd bring something meaningful to this otherwise not-so-meaningful thread. Yes, I did this purposely!!