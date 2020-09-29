Uniform / Logo - could the lack of apparel (high sales) finally mean change!?

Men's Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa Nike White 2nd Alternate Game Jersey Shop Men's Miami Dolphins gear and merchandise at the official online retailer of the NFL! Browse NFLShop.com for the latest NFL gear, apparel, collectibles, and merchandise for men, women, and kids.

I've never wanted to get some new gear so bad...but everything I want is unavailable.They've been out of stock for MONTHS of all the other sizes...people want 2 things right now --- they want TUA gear...but they WANT TRADITIONAL gear!!!!You have to figure the Dolphins sales people and Ross are taking notice...right?Its really upsetting to me...I don't know if I'll ever be able to get this old school white jersey with Tua's name...or the old school logo on a New Era hat...they've never done that before!!!!! I've been checking for months and the customer service is completely useless...The only thing that makes me feel better is the fact that since this gear sold out SO FAST....and since its the classic gear specifically....just MAYBE it will inform them of what people really want!?Maybe we might FINALLY see a transformation back to our classic look??? What do you guys think?