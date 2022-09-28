 Uniforms for Thursday Night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Uniforms for Thursday Night

R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
9,296
Reaction score
7,277
Location
Sparks, NV
I'm happy with the all aqua. It should be a good contrast with the Bengal's all-white (which I like). I'm not a fan of the orange for either team. It's one of the most obnoxious uniform colors, almost up there with that neon thing in Seattle.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom