 Unknown quantities that could put Miami over the top in '24 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Unknown quantities that could put Miami over the top in '24

GatorFin73

GatorFin73

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 20, 2021
Messages
1,918
Reaction score
3,092
Age
50
Location
Boca Raton
We all know what we have for the most part in guys like McD, Tua, Tyreek, Waddle, OBJ, Mostert, Achane, Austin Jackson, Armstead, Jonnu Smith, Sieler, Long, Brooks, Ramsey, Holland, etc.

There are quite a few guys though that are big question marks and depending on whether they pop or bust, will go a long way in determining just how good this team will be.

I started this thread with Eich and Cam Smith at the forefront of my thoughts. How great would it be if Eich has an AJ like jump in performance here in his 4th year and actually gives us quality guard play? How good can this secondary be if Cam lives up to the potential we saw when he was drafted and seriously contributes along with Ramsey, Fuller, Kader, Needham, Holland and Poyer? Both were 2nd round picks but currently not many of us are putting much stock in them, they are potentially busts or a liability backup. But what if they do pop?

These two guys alone, if they really lived up to their draft pedigree, could make an incredible difference. It doesn't stop with them though, the entire rookie class by definition are unknown quantities. The class really is pretty intriguing with two pass rushers (a huge need position), an OT (on arguably the weakest unit on the team), another SEC speed running back with production, 2 WR's and a safety. We could be looking at significant contributions on both sides of the ball, or, we could be wondering why they never see the field like many a draft past.

Then there are the new faces. Does Poyer have another good year in him? Same question for Barrett? Are Brooks and Walker really going to turn our LB corps into a strength together with Long vs the below avg. play we have typically gotten from our LB's? Is Fuller really an above avg. corner that will give us two studs along with Ramsey or is he over-hyped? Are the 5 DT's we brought in going to be able to maintain our stout run defense and at least somewhat fill Wilkin's shoes? Is Brewer with his quickness a badass run blocking center ideal for this system or will any gain there pale in comparison to liability in pass blocking with frequent pressure up the gut? Are Jonnu and OBJ really going to add legit 3rd and 4th options so this offense can reach another level and be much more consistent scoring points and controlling the ball?

Then there are the two formerly knowns but now unknowns due to injury, Chubb and Phillips. What if anything will we get there?

A lot of questions, a lot of unknowns. With more hits than misses this team has great potential, on the other hand, too many misses and they might not even make the playoffs.

Which unknown quantities do posters think are the most key to have pop? A case could be made for all of them and I certainly hope they all work out but I'll go with Eich, Chop and Jonnu. I really see Chubb and Phillips starting the year on PUP and then from there hopefully getting some work but it usually takes getting to that 2nd year away from a major injury to be themselves again. Barrett I think will be solid but can't do it by himself. So Chop being a disruptive force pretty much immediately I see as a must.

Eich may be more hope than anything but I haven't written him off completely yet like some. He's been moved all over the line but seemed to start to settle nicely at RG last year and I have faith in our O-line coach, we just saw it happen with AJ last year, I think Eich could move from liability to a solid starter at RG which would be huge for this much maligned unit.

Then with Jonnu, he made a lot of plays for the Titans a few years ago and with our other weapons we should be able to scheme him up well and he'll operate in the space this offense lacks, the underneath moving the chains game. If he is what we're hoping for the offense will hopefully get much more consistent and less reliant on just Tyreek/Waddle to move the ball in the passing game.

Which unknowns do y'all feel are most key?
 
I think injuries are key to a successful or not season. We have certainly been hit with the injury bug and we need to have that go our way first and foremost. I also think winning the div and getting home field is super important. Our div isn't getting any easier and we didn't take advantage when it was within our grasp. Stay healthy, win the division, and finish hot.
 
GatorFin73 said:
We all know what we have for the most part in guys like McD, Tua, Tyreek, Waddle, OBJ, Mostert, Achane, Austin Jackson, Armstead, Jonnu Smith, Sieler, Long, Brooks, Ramsey, Holland, etc.

There are quite a few guys though that are big question marks and depending on whether they pop or bust, will go a long way in determining just how good this team will be.

I started this thread with Eich and Cam Smith at the forefront of my thoughts. How great would it be if Eich has an AJ like jump in performance here in his 4th year and actually gives us quality guard play? How good can this secondary be if Cam lives up to the potential we saw when he was drafted and seriously contributes along with Ramsey, Fuller, Kader, Needham, Holland and Poyer? Both were 2nd round picks but currently not many of us are putting much stock in them, they are potentially busts or a liability backup. But what if they do pop?

These two guys alone, if they really lived up to their draft pedigree, could make an incredible difference. It doesn't stop with them though, the entire rookie class by definition are unknown quantities. The class really is pretty intriguing with two pass rushers (a huge need position), an OT (on arguably the weakest unit on the team), another SEC speed running back with production, 2 WR's and a safety. We could be looking at significant contributions on both sides of the ball, or, we could be wondering why they never see the field like many a draft past.

Then there are the new faces. Does Poyer have another good year in him? Same question for Barrett? Are Brooks and Walker really going to turn our LB corps into a strength together with Long vs the below avg. play we have typically gotten from our LB's? Is Fuller really an above avg. corner that will give us two studs along with Ramsey or is he over-hyped? Are the 5 DT's we brought in going to be able to maintain our stout run defense and at least somewhat fill Wilkin's shoes? Is Brewer with his quickness a badass run blocking center ideal for this system or will any gain there pale in comparison to liability in pass blocking with frequent pressure up the gut? Are Jonnu and OBJ really going to add legit 3rd and 4th options so this offense can reach another level and be much more consistent scoring points and controlling the ball?

Then there are the two formerly knowns but now unknowns due to injury, Chubb and Phillips. What if anything will we get there?

A lot of questions, a lot of unknowns. With more hits than misses this team has great potential, on the other hand, too many misses and they might not even make the playoffs.

Which unknown quantities do posters think are the most key to have pop? A case could be made for all of them and I certainly hope they all work out but I'll go with Eich, Chop and Jonnu. I really see Chubb and Phillips starting the year on PUP and then from there hopefully getting some work but it usually takes getting to that 2nd year away from a major injury to be themselves again. Barrett I think will be solid but can't do it by himself. So Chop being a disruptive force pretty much immediately I see as a must.

Eich may be more hope than anything but I haven't written him off completely yet like some. He's been moved all over the line but seemed to start to settle nicely at RG last year and I have faith in our O-line coach, we just saw it happen with AJ last year, I think Eich could move from liability to a solid starter at RG which would be huge for this much maligned unit.

Then with Jonnu, he made a lot of plays for the Titans a few years ago and with our other weapons we should be able to scheme him up well and he'll operate in the space this offense lacks, the underneath moving the chains game. If he is what we're hoping for the offense will hopefully get much more consistent and less reliant on just Tyreek/Waddle to move the ball in the passing game.

Which unknowns do y'all feel are most key?
Click to expand...
I think my biggest unknown is what we have as a def coordinator, I do think there is a distinctly different skillset between head coach and play caller, at this point I feel Weaver is a leader of men but being a good playcaller is a big question mark.

another is what level of play can we expect from Aaron brewer in this system, he really needs to play well for us for obvious reasons.

what we have behind Poyer and Holland if one goes down.

if the line can hold up and run block with all the added weapons and their specific skillset I see us being better than last year run and pass, if Tua can learn when to run a little and pose that to a defense on a consistent basis we'll be the best offense in the game.


my last concern is Mike mcdaniels style of leadership, just don't know for sure.
 
Great post!

A little off topic, but it relates. I think the first four games will be critical to Miami, as it's hard to say how healthy Phillips and Chubb will be to start the season. Can the defense be good enough early?

The Dolphins open with home games against Jacksonville and Buffalo, two teams that should be playoff contenders. The Bills are considered KC's biggest threat, along with Baltimore.

As to individuals players, there are so many ways to go. OBJ adds a legitimate third receiver. Smith is a better tight end than anyone the Dolphins had on the roster last year.

I have a sneaky feeling that Wright might be the biggest add. Part of that, is thinking that McDaniel will stick to the running game a little more. Plus, Mostert staying on the field is always a tough bet.

With a healthy Mostert, I think Wright gets about 400 rushing yards. If Mostert misses time, that number climbs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom