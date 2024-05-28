Unknown quantities that could put Miami over the top in '24

We all know what we have for the most part in guys like McD, Tua, Tyreek, Waddle, OBJ, Mostert, Achane, Austin Jackson, Armstead, Jonnu Smith, Sieler, Long, Brooks, Ramsey, Holland, etc.



There are quite a few guys though that are big question marks and depending on whether they pop or bust, will go a long way in determining just how good this team will be.



I started this thread with Eich and Cam Smith at the forefront of my thoughts. How great would it be if Eich has an AJ like jump in performance here in his 4th year and actually gives us quality guard play? How good can this secondary be if Cam lives up to the potential we saw when he was drafted and seriously contributes along with Ramsey, Fuller, Kader, Needham, Holland and Poyer? Both were 2nd round picks but currently not many of us are putting much stock in them, they are potentially busts or a liability backup. But what if they do pop?



These two guys alone, if they really lived up to their draft pedigree, could make an incredible difference. It doesn't stop with them though, the entire rookie class by definition are unknown quantities. The class really is pretty intriguing with two pass rushers (a huge need position), an OT (on arguably the weakest unit on the team), another SEC speed running back with production, 2 WR's and a safety. We could be looking at significant contributions on both sides of the ball, or, we could be wondering why they never see the field like many a draft past.



Then there are the new faces. Does Poyer have another good year in him? Same question for Barrett? Are Brooks and Walker really going to turn our LB corps into a strength together with Long vs the below avg. play we have typically gotten from our LB's? Is Fuller really an above avg. corner that will give us two studs along with Ramsey or is he over-hyped? Are the 5 DT's we brought in going to be able to maintain our stout run defense and at least somewhat fill Wilkin's shoes? Is Brewer with his quickness a badass run blocking center ideal for this system or will any gain there pale in comparison to liability in pass blocking with frequent pressure up the gut? Are Jonnu and OBJ really going to add legit 3rd and 4th options so this offense can reach another level and be much more consistent scoring points and controlling the ball?



Then there are the two formerly knowns but now unknowns due to injury, Chubb and Phillips. What if anything will we get there?



A lot of questions, a lot of unknowns. With more hits than misses this team has great potential, on the other hand, too many misses and they might not even make the playoffs.



Which unknown quantities do posters think are the most key to have pop? A case could be made for all of them and I certainly hope they all work out but I'll go with Eich, Chop and Jonnu. I really see Chubb and Phillips starting the year on PUP and then from there hopefully getting some work but it usually takes getting to that 2nd year away from a major injury to be themselves again. Barrett I think will be solid but can't do it by himself. So Chop being a disruptive force pretty much immediately I see as a must.



Eich may be more hope than anything but I haven't written him off completely yet like some. He's been moved all over the line but seemed to start to settle nicely at RG last year and I have faith in our O-line coach, we just saw it happen with AJ last year, I think Eich could move from liability to a solid starter at RG which would be huge for this much maligned unit.



Then with Jonnu, he made a lot of plays for the Titans a few years ago and with our other weapons we should be able to scheme him up well and he'll operate in the space this offense lacks, the underneath moving the chains game. If he is what we're hoping for the offense will hopefully get much more consistent and less reliant on just Tyreek/Waddle to move the ball in the passing game.



Which unknowns do y'all feel are most key?