 Unless Butler flunked the workout | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Unless Butler flunked the workout

T

Tarheelphin

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 29, 2022
Messages
191
Reaction score
205
Age
29
Location
Miami
We need to sign him, like yesterday. We need a vet CB beside X.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Dolphins work out Malcolm Butler - ProFootballTalk

Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler is getting another look in the NFL.The Dolphins brought Butler in for a workout today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.The Patriots put Butler on injured reserve during the preseason, which usually means a player won’t play at all that year, but they later...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
Nugtron

Nugtron

Metal Fingers catches everything
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Oct 10, 2009
Messages
544
Reaction score
990
I pray he doesn't stumble or wobble at all during his workout...poor guy would be in the concussion protocol without being on a team.

Free health care.
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
1,510
Reaction score
4,061
I like Butler, but he was slow even in his prime. Wonder how effective he’d be at 32 after not playing for 1.5 years.
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
8,016
Reaction score
8,345
Marino2.0 said:
I like Butler, but he was slow even in his prime. Wonder how effective he’d be at 32 after not playing for 1.5 years.
Click to expand...
He did have 4 picks and a decent PFF grade in his last season (71.6 in 2020). Probably is on the slow side but plays an intellectual gent game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom