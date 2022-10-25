Unless Butler flunked the workout

Tarheelphin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2022
- Messages
- 191
- Reaction score
- 205
- Age
- 29
- Location
- Miami
We need to sign him, like yesterday. We need a vet CB beside X.
Dolphins work out Malcolm Butler - ProFootballTalk
Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler is getting another look in the NFL.The Dolphins brought Butler in for a workout today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.The Patriots put Butler on injured reserve during the preseason, which usually means a player won’t play at all that year, but they later...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com