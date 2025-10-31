Unpopular Opinion: I wouldn't hate it if Mike McDaniel wasn't fired and got another season under a new GM.

First I know the odds of this happening are slim to none. A new GM will want his own coach, and the odds they stick with McDaniel unless there is a drastic turnaround from here on out is slim to none.



Second - I don't hold McDaniel blameless for this dumpster fire. The season we all loved when things were going great and Miami was looking like a Super Bowl team, I started to really feel a certain kind of way about all the nonsense we were getting a glimpse into with Hard Knocks. Practice time being used to plan TD celebrations, etc. I realized if things got rough, McDaniel's schtick would get old real quick, and it's hard to have prolonged success in the NFL as a "player's coach". I'm also concerned about his inability to coherently answer questions going back to the start of last season.



That said - If you look at most of the consistently successful teams in today's NFL, most of them have been patient with head coaches. I'd like to see if McDaniel could have success with a new QB and how he would develop a new QB. I still think he has potential to keep learning and be a successful NFL head coach, but maybe I'm crazy. Also despite all the losing - he's still a likable guy. I've been pitchfork in hand with all of Miami's past head coaches that have flamed out but I don't feel that way about McDaniel. Maybe I'm just sentimental or maybe it's the fact that being a federal employee over the past 9 months has me feeling a little off about cheering for someone to lose their job or livelihood. I even feel bad for Chris Grier, even though I know that's 1000% the right move!!



Either way, here we are again - Miami Dolphins rebuilding. I hope they get the GM right. Nobody in house, nobody that was associated with this past decade plus of mediocrity. Let's not forget, Chris Grier had the stench of Ireland on him! Let's power wash the last remnants of the Ireland era out of the front office!!