Unpopular Opinion: I wouldn't hate it if Mike McDaniel wasn't fired and got another season under a new GM.

MonstBlitz

MonstBlitz

First I know the odds of this happening are slim to none. A new GM will want his own coach, and the odds they stick with McDaniel unless there is a drastic turnaround from here on out is slim to none.

Second - I don't hold McDaniel blameless for this dumpster fire. The season we all loved when things were going great and Miami was looking like a Super Bowl team, I started to really feel a certain kind of way about all the nonsense we were getting a glimpse into with Hard Knocks. Practice time being used to plan TD celebrations, etc. I realized if things got rough, McDaniel's schtick would get old real quick, and it's hard to have prolonged success in the NFL as a "player's coach". I'm also concerned about his inability to coherently answer questions going back to the start of last season.

That said - If you look at most of the consistently successful teams in today's NFL, most of them have been patient with head coaches. I'd like to see if McDaniel could have success with a new QB and how he would develop a new QB. I still think he has potential to keep learning and be a successful NFL head coach, but maybe I'm crazy. Also despite all the losing - he's still a likable guy. I've been pitchfork in hand with all of Miami's past head coaches that have flamed out but I don't feel that way about McDaniel. Maybe I'm just sentimental or maybe it's the fact that being a federal employee over the past 9 months has me feeling a little off about cheering for someone to lose their job or livelihood. I even feel bad for Chris Grier, even though I know that's 1000% the right move!!

Either way, here we are again - Miami Dolphins rebuilding. I hope they get the GM right. Nobody in house, nobody that was associated with this past decade plus of mediocrity. Let's not forget, Chris Grier had the stench of Ireland on him! Let's power wash the last remnants of the Ireland era out of the front office!!
 
J. David Wannyheimer said:
Once a coach has lost the team, it doesn't matter how much you like the guy or if you think he had some redeeming qualities, it's time to move on.
This is true. If team played hard for McDaniel down the stretch of this season maybe he hasn't lost the team as much as we think. Maybe he plugs in Ewers or Wilson and has some success and earns the respect of the team back. Probably not, and yours is a valid point for sure.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
What does McDaniel do good as a coach? What has he shown to excel in?
He had Tua playing at a high level for a couple of seasons worth of football, despite Tua's not obvious limitations. He has shown innovative offenses and got the team to the playoffs his first 2 seasons. Let's not forget this is the same guy that engineered an offense that put up 78 points on the Broncos with Tua at QB. I think he could be a successful NFL head coach with a better QB.
 
If only one had to go the right choice was made but you can't overlook the continuing issues of wasted timeouts and ridiculous penalties. This team has no discipline or toughness and that's on the Coach. I'm o.k. w/ McD finishing out this lost year but he and Tua need their pink slips next. They had four years together and it's getting progressively worse.
 
I like McDaniel a lot and I think he is one of the best coaches in the league. But his game management is atrocious and his team is always unprepared.

1761928952965.png

You shouldn't be burning a timeout on the 3rd play of the game with an offense that has been in place for 3 years. Tua still plays like a rookie.

McDaniel has been in over his head, is now visibly frustrated, and would do better being an OC somewhere with less responsibility and raising his daughter so that he doesn't appear so burned out all the time.
 
MonstBlitz said:
This is true. If team played hard for McDaniel down the stretch of this season maybe he hasn't lost the team as much as we think. Maybe he plugs in Ewers or Wilson and has some success and earns the respect of the team back. Probably not, and yours is a valid point for sure.
Did it look like the team played hard in the 2nd half last nite ?
 
MonstBlitz said:
I might be proven wrong again by McD… but I agree he should get a look from the incoming GM.
 
Until his offense was figured out and it has been dogshit ever since. Even during those first two seasons his offense failed in big games against good teams. He needs to go along with Tua!
 
Mike McD is a play designer, not a play caller, and certainly not a head coach that is going to get us anywhere we want to go. He is a nice, quirky, caring guy and those are good qualities for a human being, not a HC. He is a soft guy, they practice soft, they don't play players many times who are dinged up that would play on 90% of other teams.

This softness both in philosophy and practice lead to what has killed us all year: fumbles when being taken to the ground on not even hard hits, procedure calls, missed tackles and sacks, and opposition players being wide TF open. They say a team often resembles its head coach...and we do. Soft, unprepared, repetitive, and mistake prone.
 
