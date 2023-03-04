Unpopular opinions

Guys like Wilkins don't just fall out of trees regularly, which is a good thing because he would squash anyone he fell on. I digress. How about we have a gander at what he looks like in Fangio's defense first before we write him off? Personally, I'm paying that man now before he absolutely blows the top off his enormous potential. It's coming. He's an ascending player, killer motor, and his teammates clearly respond to his energy. He's not leaving SoFla.