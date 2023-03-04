Unpopular opinions

bane
Any feelings you have about team , players,Coach, etc ? That go against the grain
I will start with this.
Christian Wilkins is a good player but not a difference maker and we should be careful on giving him huge money. He just doesn’t rush the passer much. It sucks but you can’t deny that.
Thoughts on that ?
Any other unpopular takes?
