 Unpopular opinions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Unpopular opinions

bane

bane

Jan 19, 2008
3,200
3,710
47
Any feelings you have about team , players,Coach, etc ? That go against the grain


I will start with this.
Christian Wilkins is a good player but not a difference maker and we should be careful on giving him huge money. He just doesn’t rush the passer much. It sucks but you can’t deny that.
Thoughts on that ?
Any other unpopular takes?
 
finatical

finatical

Aug 13, 2004
372
687
Jupiter Fl
Positions matter??
 
bane

bane

Jan 19, 2008
3,200
3,710
47
Nope any feeling you feel strongly about. I know I felt strongly about Philbin sucking and I didn’t say it. Sometimes we hold things inside and we are correct.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Apr 19, 2006
9,550
12,226
Our team is trending up, looks like the new regime has them going in the right direction..

We’re young, our players are in their prime, and if we can add a few pieces and stay pretty healthy we should compete for a Super Bowl.:)
 
bane

bane

Jan 19, 2008
3,200
3,710
47
I like that a lot especially cause you go to camp and know your shit!!!
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Apr 19, 2006
9,550
12,226
I wanted to stay on topic of your thread idea and I’m not sure it’s the popular opinion to think what I said..so in a essence unpopular
 
Sofa_King_Drunk

Sofa_King_Drunk

Mar 14, 2002
1,397
1,107
56
Ormond Beach, FL
Guys like Wilkins don't just fall out of trees regularly, which is a good thing because he would squash anyone he fell on. I digress. How about we have a gander at what he looks like in Fangio's defense first before we write him off? Personally, I'm paying that man now before he absolutely blows the top off his enormous potential. It's coming. He's an ascending player, killer motor, and his teammates clearly respond to his energy. He's not leaving SoFla.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Apr 3, 2017
5,216
8,861
We were the 3rd best team in the league at limiting RB yardage. Wilkins had the most tackles by any defensive tackle in years.

Those aren't a coincidence. Dude is a beast.
 
