 Unpopular Truth: Dolphins as Trade Deadline Sellers? Maybe... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Unpopular Truth: Dolphins as Trade Deadline Sellers? Maybe...

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
3,109
Reaction score
3,718
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
In a heart-breakingly Cold Look at Reality..
A Strong Case can be made that suggests this iteration of the Dolphins is the 'good guys'' fishing boat in 'A Perfect Storm'.
We see the clearing sky for that brief moment until Reality swallows the protagonist's vessel and pulls it into the abyss.
Tua's game vs Baltimore was that 'moment of clearing sky'...but we're in the ****ing abyss again.

If you think Tua is going to stay healthy and successful for any time period that allows the team to win a Superbowl, you probably still believe in Santa Claus. You've left objective reality a few (thousand) miles back.

So, the rest of us see that Miami Doesnt Have A Quarterback.
The Dolphins Cannot Block
The Dolphins Cannot Tackle
The Dolphins Cannot rush the passer without blitzing (and seldom even with blitzing)
The Dolphins 2 most talented players are small-in-stature wide receivers and 3rd up is a cornerback fighting perpetual leg issues as he nears 30.
4th up is actually a 'good nut' that the blind squirrel found (Holland).

The most depressing lack of talent in the whole organization is the Unqualified GM.

The idea of a trade-deadline tear-down/rebuild to gain back draft picks that our ****ing Asshole Owner threw away seems extra caustic and torturous.
But..
Where is this team right now?

Unless Skylar Thompson, with a full week of practice, can prove to be 'the guy', Miami Does Not Have A Starting QB and their ability to acquire one of Value with their current 2023 draft capital and cap space is Not Good.

While Tua can throw a pretty ball with the (almost) best of them, his inability with just about every other aspect of QB play is Killing The Whole Franchise. His lack of pocket presence and lack of vision is what gets him injured and this will Not Improve. His injury vs Cincinnati came on the play that Summarizes His Career!
THAT GUY is the Real Tua!
100% Opposite of good instincts.
He put this on film over and over at Alabama yet his Bowl Game TD pass Blinded our FO to Everything Else.
He's Never not going to wind up prone on the turf!

So, when we're Ready to look Reality in the eye...

Where is this football team?!?

Outside of Holland and Waddle...where's the talent?
What good is Tyreek Hill when the QB is on his back?
What good was Cedric Wilson...just 'in general'?
I was all for taking the Big Swing for Armstead. But, now?
Without a QB in the building, what's he doing for us?

2024 has to be the target destination.
Eat money and be in cap hell to eat that money in 2023 because the team needs to trade anything of value to acquire draft capital over the next 2 years.

You either believe Tua can come back and stay healthy and miraculously develop pocket presence and sound survival instincts...
Or you realized that this team is pretty ****ed and getting Un-****ed is a long, painful road that can only be shortened by starting a hardcore tear-down ASAP.

And, the only real hope is that maybe even Ross finally realizes that Grier is TRASH and needs to be improved upon, stat.

Fear Not, for it is I who is 'Delusional' to think that Stephen Ross would ever do a goddamn thing that benefits fans of the Miami Dolphins.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,550
Reaction score
7,087
Location
Miami
I don't agree that we will be sellers this season but who are we selling? Ogbah, Byron Jones, Noah Igbonoghene and Cedric Wilson would be welcomed subtractions in my eyes but what could we even get for them? An old shoe?
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
3,109
Reaction score
3,718
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
The Ultimate 'Hail Mary' = Skylar Thompson plays well and utilizes the offensive talent that's here and saves the season..
Im NOT shutting the door on this.
THIS is what we have and Im gonna hump it till it croaks.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,114
Reaction score
61,052
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Blegh. Cry me a river. We had numerous starters injured including our QB and two top CBs, an all pro LT, our first string QB and our second string QB starting a rookie borderline UDFA at QB on the road. Quit with the sky is falling crap.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
15,961
Reaction score
31,309
Location
New Jersey
W77S36HGXRGS7LQWBAJDXOB2SQ.JPG

Appearently someone may still believe in Santa Claus. But this guy looks to have been staying at a Holiday Inn last night.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
3,109
Reaction score
3,718
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
Highlight Reels are Highlight Reels and if we all 'stroked it' to Tua's highlight reel while Delusionally ignoring 'the big picture' of Tua (including our FO in 'we')
Then...
Have You Seen Skylar Thompson's highlight reel?!?
Seriously... it's Legit 'BADASS'!
Not just him standing like a statue firing bombs. That's Tua's reel. Thompson's reel shows 10x more creativity, vision, throws on the move, scrambles, designed runs...did I mention 'throws on the move'?

K-State is the Big 12. Not a big conference for 'great defense', admittedly, but a few NFL players came from Big 12 schools, amirite?

I havent seen the totality of what Thompson put on film...but Im about 90% sure Grier saw Tua's highlight reel only.
Because if you only saw the film of the plays when Tua got hurt at Bama, you Really should've Not Fkn Drafted Him!!

So, if we're just going off highlight reels...
No reason Thompson can't > Tua.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
3,109
Reaction score
3,718
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
Also, Byron Jones is Amazingly overrated by this fanbase. I focused a LOT on him last year and was NOT impressed. He 'can play' but he is Not a difference maker and I dont even know that Kuohou is worse.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,114
Reaction score
61,052
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
ChitownPhins28 said:
Highlight Reels are Highlight Reels and if we all 'stroked it' to Tua's highlight reel while Delusionally ignoring 'the big picture' of Tua (including our FO in 'we')
Then...
Have You Seen Skylar Thompson's highlight reel?!?
Seriously... it's Legit 'BADASS'!
Not just him standing like a statue firing bombs. That's Tua's reel. Thompson's reel shows 10x more creativity, vision, throws on the move, scrambles, designed runs...did I mention 'throws on the move'?

K-State is the Big 12. Not a big conference for 'great defense', admittedly, but a few NFL players came from Big 12 schools, amirite?

I havent seen the totality of what Thompson put on film...but Im about 90% sure Grier saw Tua's highlight reel only.
Because if you only saw the film of the plays when Tua got hurt at Bama, you Really should've Not Fkn Drafted Him!!

So, if we're just going off highlight reels...
No reason Thompson can't > Tua.
Click to expand...
Do you actually read what you write? Suck harder on the hyperbole pipe.
 
FinsFan74

FinsFan74

Cement Shoes Distributor
Joined
Aug 4, 2004
Messages
3,764
Reaction score
308
Location
South Carolina (from MIAMI)
What concerns me is the fact that now there is something in place to where if Tua can come back and gets in a groove, one hit and he can be deemed unfit to continue based off of the perception of a spotter
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom