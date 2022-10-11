Unpopular Truth: Dolphins as Trade Deadline Sellers? Maybe...

In a heart-breakingly Cold Look at Reality..

A Strong Case can be made that suggests this iteration of the Dolphins is the 'good guys'' fishing boat in 'A Perfect Storm'.

We see the clearing sky for that brief moment until Reality swallows the protagonist's vessel and pulls it into the abyss.

Tua's game vs Baltimore was that 'moment of clearing sky'...but we're in the ****ing abyss again.



If you think Tua is going to stay healthy and successful for any time period that allows the team to win a Superbowl, you probably still believe in Santa Claus. You've left objective reality a few (thousand) miles back.



So, the rest of us see that Miami Doesnt Have A Quarterback.

The Dolphins Cannot Block

The Dolphins Cannot Tackle

The Dolphins Cannot rush the passer without blitzing (and seldom even with blitzing)

The Dolphins 2 most talented players are small-in-stature wide receivers and 3rd up is a cornerback fighting perpetual leg issues as he nears 30.

4th up is actually a 'good nut' that the blind squirrel found (Holland).



The most depressing lack of talent in the whole organization is the Unqualified GM.



The idea of a trade-deadline tear-down/rebuild to gain back draft picks that our ****ing Asshole Owner threw away seems extra caustic and torturous.

But..

Where is this team right now?



Unless Skylar Thompson, with a full week of practice, can prove to be 'the guy', Miami Does Not Have A Starting QB and their ability to acquire one of Value with their current 2023 draft capital and cap space is Not Good.



While Tua can throw a pretty ball with the (almost) best of them, his inability with just about every other aspect of QB play is Killing The Whole Franchise. His lack of pocket presence and lack of vision is what gets him injured and this will Not Improve. His injury vs Cincinnati came on the play that Summarizes His Career!

THAT GUY is the Real Tua!

100% Opposite of good instincts.

He put this on film over and over at Alabama yet his Bowl Game TD pass Blinded our FO to Everything Else.

He's Never not going to wind up prone on the turf!



So, when we're Ready to look Reality in the eye...



Where is this football team?!?



Outside of Holland and Waddle...where's the talent?

What good is Tyreek Hill when the QB is on his back?

What good was Cedric Wilson...just 'in general'?

I was all for taking the Big Swing for Armstead. But, now?

Without a QB in the building, what's he doing for us?



2024 has to be the target destination.

Eat money and be in cap hell to eat that money in 2023 because the team needs to trade anything of value to acquire draft capital over the next 2 years.



You either believe Tua can come back and stay healthy and miraculously develop pocket presence and sound survival instincts...

Or you realized that this team is pretty ****ed and getting Un-****ed is a long, painful road that can only be shortened by starting a hardcore tear-down ASAP.



And, the only real hope is that maybe even Ross finally realizes that Grier is TRASH and needs to be improved upon, stat.



Fear Not, for it is I who is 'Delusional' to think that Stephen Ross would ever do a goddamn thing that benefits fans of the Miami Dolphins.